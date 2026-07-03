Shonen

Shonen anime, a genre primarily targeting young male audiences, has been a cornerstone of Japanese animation since the early 1960s, with Osamu Tezuka’s *Astro Boy* often cited as a pioneering work. The genre itself traces its roots back to shonen manga magazines, with the first dedicated publication founded in 1895. Landmark series such as *Dragon Ball*, created by Akira Toriyama and first serialized in 1984, revolutionized the genre with its martial arts tournaments and power-up transformations, while Masashi Kishimoto’s *Naruto*, debuting in 1999, introduced complex ninja lore and character-driven story arcs that expanded shonen’s narrative scope. Complex covers shonen’s evolution through key milestones like the 1999 debut of *One Piece* by Eiichiro Oda, which holds the Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book series by a single author. The genre’s signature elements—intense training sequences, tournament arcs such as the *Chunin Exams* in *Naruto*, and long-running rivalries like Goku versus Vegeta—continue to engage a global fanbase, fostering discussions around character development and plot theories across platforms.

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