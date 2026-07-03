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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Japan's Top 10 Manga Revealed in New Survey, 'One Piece' Not in Top 5
'The Apothecary Diaries' is at the No. 1 spot.
Trey Alston2 days ago
Pop Culture
One Punch Man, Explained: The Story Behind Anime's Strongest Hero
Saitama can defeat almost any opponent with a single punch, but his real challenge is finding purpose after becoming unbeatable.
Brendan Frederick43 days ago
Pop Culture
Popular Manga ‘Kagurabachi’ Is Getting an Anime Adaptation
The manga has appeared in Shonen Jump since 2023.
Trey Alston79 days ago