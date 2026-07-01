An card shop in Beaverton, Oregon has putting its Yu-Gi-Oh! card game players on notice after hygiene-related complaints went into overdrive.

According to IGN, local gaming shop, Chronos Games & Gifts announced Wednesday, July 1, on Discord that there would be a one-week suspension of its Yu-Gi-Oh! events. The shop pointed to the negligence of shop bathrooms, which caused a noticeable odor.

"Attention @Yu-Gi-Oh, we regret to inform you that there will be a one week suspension on our local events," the Discord post read. "We have had issues with people mistreating the restrooms and multiple bad reviews because of poor hygiene. As a reminder, we encourage players to follow Konami guidelines and report anyone who does not."

One reviewer called out an overpowering smell at the store in a Google review from June, writing that the shop was in need of a “No Shower, No Deodorant, No Service” policy, per Dextero.

As Konami’s official tournament guide states in a 2019 update, players are required to be “be clean and wear clean clothing” or face the risk of being penalized.