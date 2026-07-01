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Oregon Card Shop Suspends 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Events Over Hygiene Complaints

A Beaverton, Oregon shop suspended local 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' tournaments for one week over hygiene complaints and restroom misuse.

Participants of the German Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Championships exchange strategy cards in Schkeuditz, Germany, 18 May 2013.
Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

An card shop in Beaverton, Oregon has putting its Yu-Gi-Oh! card game players on notice after hygiene-related complaints went into overdrive.

According to IGN, local gaming shop, Chronos Games & Gifts announced Wednesday, July 1, on Discord that there would be a one-week suspension of its Yu-Gi-Oh! events. The shop pointed to the negligence of shop bathrooms, which caused a noticeable odor.

"Attention @Yu-Gi-Oh, we regret to inform you that there will be a one week suspension on our local events," the Discord post read. "We have had issues with people mistreating the restrooms and multiple bad reviews because of poor hygiene. As a reminder, we encourage players to follow Konami guidelines and report anyone who does not."

One reviewer called out an overpowering smell at the store in a Google review from June, writing that the shop was in need of a “No Shower, No Deodorant, No Service” policy, per Dextero.

As Konami’s official tournament guide states in a 2019 update, players are required to be “be clean and wear clean clothing” or face the risk of being penalized.

"You are expected to be clean when you enter a tournament," the policy reads. "Neglecting to wash or put on clean clothes contributes to an unpleasant atmosphere at the event, as the tournament can be crowded and the day can be long."

Reactions among local attendees have leaned in the shop’s favor, per IGN, with many players praising Chronos for enforcing the standard.

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