Mahershala Ali

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Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Gives 'Blade' Update 'We Didn't Feel Confident'
Pop Culture

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Gives 'Blade' Update: 'We Didn't Feel Confident'

“We didn’t want to put a leather outfit on him and have him start killing vampires,” he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo361 days ago
(L-R) Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan.
Pop Culture

'Sinners' Producer Reveals Film's Costumes Came From Halted 'Blade' Reboot

Marvel apparently sold them for a fair price.

Trey Alston378 days ago
TikTok/Mark Shaw
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Says He Wants to See a Documentary About Ka’s Life

The Academy Award winner called the late rapper an "extraordinary emcee."

Jaelani Turner-Williams514 days ago
A person hanging from the wing of a yellow biplane in mid-air, with a landscape of green fields and clouds in the background.
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025: Movie Trailers From This Year's Big Game

Commercials aren't the only art form putting up millions this weekend.

Trace William Cowen523 days ago
Mahershala Ali and Kevin Feige pose for photo together at 2019 Comic-Con International.
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Confirms 'Blade' Will 'Indeed Make It to the MCU' Despite Setbacks

The Mahershala Ali-led reboot was scheduled for a Nov. 7, 2025 theatrical release before it was removed from Marvel's calendar.

Jose Martinez613 days ago
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Mahershala Ali on stage at Comic-Con, wearing a patterned blazer and a black hat. Other attendees are visible in the background
Pop Culture

Marvel Fans React to Mahershala Ali's 'Blade' Losing Another Director, Wesley Snipes Speaks Out (UPDATE)

The vampiric hero's first MCU movie is currently scheduled for a Nov. 7, 2025 release.

Jose Martinez765 days ago
Mia Goth photographed at an Oscars party event.
Pop Culture

Mia Goth Added to Marvel's 'Blade' Reboot Starring Mahershala Ali

Mia Goth, star of Ti West's 'X' trilogy, will reportedly star in Marvel's upcoming 'Blade' reboot, in which Mahershala Ali plays the titular character.

Jose Martinez1192 days ago
Stephen Dorff attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Divinity" Premiere.
Pop Culture

'Blade' Alum Stephen Dorff Trashes Marvel Reboot: 'We Already Did It and Made It the Best'

Stephen Dorff once again voices his displeasure with superhero films, calling out 'Black Adam' and Marvel's revival of 'Blade,' having starred in the original.

Jose Martinez1268 days ago
A still from Leave the World Behind from Netflix
Pop Culture

Netflix Previews 2023 Slate of Movies in Trailer Soundtracked by Lil Nas X

Netflix has a slew of movies set to be rolled out over the next 12 months, including Sam Esmail’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ with Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke.

Trace William Cowen1276 days ago
Yann Demange during the Dunhill Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show.
Pop Culture

Marvel's 'Blade' Starring Mahershala Ali Hires New Director Yann Demange

After Bassam Tariq's departure, 'Lovecraft Country' director Yann Demange has been tapped to helm the long-awaited 'Blade' film starring Oscar-winner Ali.

Jose Martinez1334 days ago
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Director Bassam Tariq is pictured at an event
Pop Culture

‘Blade’ Director Bassam Tariq Exits Mahershala Ali-Starring Film, Marvel Pauses Production (UPDATE)

According to reports, the film was slated to begin shooting later this year. It wasn't immediately clear if Tariq's exit would have an effect on release plans.

Trace William Cowen1389 days ago
Mahershala Ali discusses the Blade role in an interview.
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali on ‘Blade’ Co-Sign From Wesley Snipes, Only Accepting ‘Luke Cage’ Role Because Character Would Die

Mahershala Ali visited the 'Breakfast Club' and spoke about playing Blade in the MCU, as well as his existing Marvel work in 'Luke Cage' and—briefly—'Eternals.'

Trace William Cowen1683 days ago
Mahershala Ali speaks with Stephen Colbert.
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Says He’s Embracing ‘Added Layer of Pressure’ That Comes With Playing Blade

The 'True Detective' and 'Swan Song' star is playing the celebrated vampire hunter in a new MCU entry. Here, he goes deep on the process with Colbert.

Trace William Cowen1687 days ago
swan-song-movie-still
Pop Culture

Apple TV+'s Upcoming Movie 'Swan Song' Starring Mahershala Ali Gets Release Date

'Swan Song,' which will star Mahershala Ali​​​​​​​, has received a release date. The film will arrive to both theaters and Apple TV+ later this year.

Abel Shifferaw1768 days ago
blade
Pop Culture

'Blade' Director Talks Impact of Wesley Snipes' Trilogy on Upcoming Reboot

Director Bassam Tariq has nothing but adoration for Wesley Snipes' original 'Blade' trilogy, which closed out in 2004 with 'Blade: Trinity.'

Trace William Cowen1775 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marvel's Mahershala Ali-Starring ‘Blade’ Film May Have Found Its Director

Nearly two years after announcing that Mahershala Ali will revive the cult-classic superhero franchise, 'Blade,' Marvel may have found its director.

Brad Callas1824 days ago

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