What to Watch This Week: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' 'Nightmare Alley,' 'The Witcher' and More
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This week will likely be one of the strongest at the box office thanks to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' We chose the best TV and movies to watch this weekend.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
'Swan Song' Star Mahershala Ali Talks Humanity Embracing Technology and His First Leading Role
'Swan Song' star Mahershala Ali speaks on taking his first lead role in this Apple TV+ film, which premieres on Dec. 17, and the hip-hop he's listening to.Ural Garrett
With Marvel Studios announcing Mahershala Ali as their Blade, it's high time we figure out which Black director would absolutely BODY this reboot.Khal
Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' has won the Producers Guild of America Award for Best Theatrical Motion Picture.Joe Price