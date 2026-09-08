Ural Garrett Portrait

Ural Garrett

Joined February 2021 | 8 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Google Pixel 6 Header Updated3

Google’s Pixel 6 Literally Changes the Game for Fans

The Google Pixel 6 is the ultimate fan phone with a host of revolutionary photo enhancements like Real Tone, Magic Eraser, &amp; Motion Mode that are promote equity

Ural Garrett1665 days ago
Why 5G Matters Lead

How 5G's Expansion Will Help Shape the Future of Connectivity

With the expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband, Verizon is helping to shape the future of connectivity at lightning speed. Here's a peak into what that could mean.

Ural Garrett1690 days ago
Verizon 5G Ultra Show Event

5 Things We Learned From Verizon’s 5G Ultra Show

To celebrate the launch of 5G Ultra Wideband, actress Elizabeth Banks hosted Verizon'“5G Ultra Show,” a star-powered live stream that aired on January 4th.

Ural Garrett1714 days ago
swan-song-movie-still

'Swan Song' Star Mahershala Ali Talks Humanity Embracing Technology and His First Leading Role

'Swan Song' star Mahershala Ali speaks on taking his first lead role in this Apple TV+ film, which premieres on Dec. 17, and the hip-hop he's listening to.

Ural Garrett1738 days ago
How Much Does It Cost to Make a Movie?

How Much Does It Cost to Make a Movie?

Trying to make a movie but can't get Hollywood to say yes? Here's a quick course on how today's young filmmakers are finding ways to get their films made.

Ural Garrett1800 days ago
Advertisement
Janicza Bravo, Riley Keough, and Taylour Paige, A24's 'Zola' behind the scenes

How 'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo Properly Adapted 2015's Wildest Twitter Thread Into Cinema

'Zola' director Janicza Bravo reflects on initially reading Zola's thread, the process of turning it into a film, and how she got to work on Amazon's 'Them'.

Ural Garrett1906 days ago
Eddie Huang

Eddie Huang on the Hollywood Gamble, Creative Ambition, and the Activism Behind ‘Boogie’

'Boogie' director Eddie Huang speaks candidly on his feature film directorial debut, working with Pop Smoke, and the rise in Asian-American hate crimes.

Ural Garrett1981 days ago
"Hip hop star DMX is fast becoming a movie action star"

Remembering DMX, the Actor

From classic movies such as ‘Belly’ to executive producing films, we’re remembering the impressive acting career of Earl Simmons, better known as DMX.

Ural Garrett1982 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App