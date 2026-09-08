Ural Garrett
Latest Stories
Google’s Pixel 6 Literally Changes the Game for Fans
The Google Pixel 6 is the ultimate fan phone with a host of revolutionary photo enhancements like Real Tone, Magic Eraser, & Motion Mode that are promote equity
How 5G's Expansion Will Help Shape the Future of Connectivity
With the expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband, Verizon is helping to shape the future of connectivity at lightning speed. Here's a peak into what that could mean.
5 Things We Learned From Verizon’s 5G Ultra Show
To celebrate the launch of 5G Ultra Wideband, actress Elizabeth Banks hosted Verizon'“5G Ultra Show,” a star-powered live stream that aired on January 4th.
'Swan Song' Star Mahershala Ali Talks Humanity Embracing Technology and His First Leading Role
'Swan Song' star Mahershala Ali speaks on taking his first lead role in this Apple TV+ film, which premieres on Dec. 17, and the hip-hop he's listening to.
How Much Does It Cost to Make a Movie?
Trying to make a movie but can't get Hollywood to say yes? Here's a quick course on how today's young filmmakers are finding ways to get their films made.
How 'Zola' Director Janicza Bravo Properly Adapted 2015's Wildest Twitter Thread Into Cinema
'Zola' director Janicza Bravo reflects on initially reading Zola's thread, the process of turning it into a film, and how she got to work on Amazon's 'Them'.
Eddie Huang on the Hollywood Gamble, Creative Ambition, and the Activism Behind ‘Boogie’
'Boogie' director Eddie Huang speaks candidly on his feature film directorial debut, working with Pop Smoke, and the rise in Asian-American hate crimes.
Remembering DMX, the Actor
From classic movies such as ‘Belly’ to executive producing films, we’re remembering the impressive acting career of Earl Simmons, better known as DMX.