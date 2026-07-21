Kevin Feige Feels Like a ‘Gigantic Loser’ Over Mahershala Ali’s Delayed ‘Blade’ Reboot

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kevin Feige was blunt about the stalled reboot. “I am feeling like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala,” he said. Marvel first announced Ali as Blade back in July 2019, turning the moment into one of the biggest reveals of that year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

Kevin Feige is not sugarcoating Marvel’s long-delayed Blade problem. After years of development shake-ups, abandoned versions, and one very patient Oscar winner waiting in the wings, the Marvel Studios president admitted he feels personally responsible for not getting Mahershala Ali into theaters as the iconic vampire slayer.

Feige did note that it was “very exciting” to see Wesley Snipes return as Blade in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, but that cameo also underlined the larger issue: Marvel still has not delivered its new version of the character.

The Blade reboot has had a rough road. Bassam Tariq was first attached to direct before exiting in September 2022, just weeks before filming was expected to begin.

Yann Demange later stepped in, only to leave the project in June 2024. The script also went through multiple writers, including Stacy Osei-Kuffour and Michael Starrbury, with Variety previously reporting that at least five writers had taken a crack at it.

Feige has since framed the delays as part of Marvel’s broader course correction after years of rapid expansion across movies and Disney+. In July 2025, he said Marvel had entered a period in which “quantity trumped quality,” forcing the studio to rethink which projects were ready to move forward.

That reset hit Blade hard. Feige said Marvel considered multiple versions of the film, including period-piece takes, before landing on a modern-day story. But the studio still did not feel the material was strong enough. “We didn’t want to simply just put a leather outfit on him and have him start killing vampires,” Feige said. “It had to be unique.”