Louis Vuitton Debuts Lip Liner, La Beauté's LV Crayon

On June 25, the luxury fashion company introduced the new product that was created under the tutelage of legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath. With its precision and lightness, the liner is designed for wear with the LV Rouge lipstick and LV Baume lip balm to enhance lip looks.

Louis Vuitton has unveiled a first-of-its-kind lip liner, the LV Crayon, under its La Beauté makeup line.

The LV Crayon comes in 10 shades and can be purchased with a specialty accessory collection that includes a lip blending brush, pencil sharpener, and monogrammed lip pencil case for $980 USD.

One LV Crayon lip liner retails for $58 and can be purchased on the official Louis Vuitton website.