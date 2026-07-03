Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1966 in Vicenza, Italy, renowned for its artisanal craftsmanship and the intrecciato woven leather technique. The brand initially gained recognition for leather goods before expanding into ready-to-wear, accessories, and fragrances, all defined by understated elegance and a distinctive no-logo philosophy.
Its relevance in contemporary fashion comes from redefining luxury through tactile materials and bold, architectural silhouettes that challenge traditional norms. Pieces like the iconic Pouch bag combine craftsmanship with modern minimalism. Notable Bottega Veneta supporters include A$AP Rocky, Tyler, the Creator, Jacob Elordi, and Rihanna.