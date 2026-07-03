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Matthew Schaefer celebrates after scoring a goal in an Islanders-Panthers game in March 2026.
Bets

NHL Playoffs Odds: Which Teams Are in Best Position to Make the Cut?

There's a dogfight for the final few spots in the NHL Playoffs. Which teams are in the best position to make hockey's postseason?

Matt Burke102 days ago
Inside the Ja Morant 3-Team Trade Proposal Featuring the Celtics, Grizzlies, & Kings
Sports

What a 3-Team Ja Morant Trade Could Look Like: Celtics, Kings, and Grizzlies

A proposed Ja Morant trade could involve some of the biggest basketball teams in the country.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
Collection featuring 2Pac-themed apparel and merchandise, including sweatshirts, a T-shirt, hats, and vinyl records with his image.
Style

2Pac x LA Kings Collab Includes Limited Edition Vinyl, Merch

The 2Pac x LA Kings collaboration will be available for purchase during the LA Kings vs. Nashville Predators game today.

Complex Staff490 days ago
Will Ferrell dressed as an elf, sitting at a sports event. He's holding a candy cigarette in one image and drinking from a cup in the other.
Pop Culture

Will Ferrell on Buddy the Elf Stunt: ‘I Get These Weird Ideas'

The 57-year-old comedic actor raised eyebrows last month when he appeared at an L.A. Kings' game dressed up as a disheveled Buddy the Elf.

Alex Ocho552 days ago
Sports

People Are Mad The Quebec Government Paid $7 Million To Host Los Angeles Kings Exhibition Game

Many critics slammed the government for using public funds for an exhibition hockey game.

Louis Pavlakos970 days ago
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Stephen Curry performs a Carpool Karaoke with James Corden
Sports

Steph Curry Explains Why He Slipped and Airballed

In an attempt to save himself from the internet, Curry stopped by the 'Late Late Show' to explain what went wrong.

Xavier Hamilton2733 days ago
Snoop Dogg
Music

Watch Snoop Dogg Provide Hockey Play-by-Play for Los Angeles Kings Game

Snoop Dogg tries his hand at being a hockey play-by-play announcer during his appearance for the "Hockey Night in L.A." game, and it left us all wanting more.

Jose Martinez2742 days ago
Canadian Hockey Star Jordan Nolan Inspires 2017 Nike N7 Collection
Sneakers

Canadian Hockey Star Jordan Nolan Inspires 2017 Nike N7 Collection

Nike has unveiled their latest N7 collection to align with Canada’s National Aboriginal Day

Christopher Turner3314 days ago
leafs practice
Sports

After Tough Loss, Toronto Maple Leafs Practice in the Dark

Coach Mike Babcock doesn't want to hear your excuses.

Aidan D'Aoust3537 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Kobe Bryant Won’t Be Reuniting With Shaq on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’

Kobe Bryant says he’s not planning on joining Shaq as part of TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ cast.

Gavin Evans3712 days ago
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Sports

Edmonton Oilers: Potential Offers For First Overall Draft Pick

Here are the best offers we could come up with for a handful of teams.

E. Spencer Kyte4106 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

NHL Suspends Los Angeles Kings Defender For Domestic Violence Charge

An NHL player is in trouble following a domestic violence charge.

Gus Turner4289 days ago

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