E. Spencer Kyte
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Toronto Raptors: Nine Options For The Ninth Overall Pick
Running down the options for the Toronto Raptors in advance of tonight's NBA Draft.
Toronto Raptors Offseason: Operation Kevin Durant
Every team wants to sign Kevin Durant, but the Toronto Raptors have an outside chance. Here's their pitch.
Sportsnet Anchor And Cancer Survivor Faizal Khamisa Talks Giving Back To SickKids Hospital
Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa discusses his plans for collecting donations and giving back to Toronto's SickKids Hospital
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 51 Recap: It’s All Happening
Toronto rallied twice on Saturday afternoon, earning a walk-off 10-9 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
Toronto Jays, Game 50 Recap: Back to Even
With a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays are back at .500 and starting to heat up.
Toronto Raptors: Greatest Season In Franchise History Comes To An End
An historic season for the Toronto Raptors ended Friday night with a 113-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 49 Recap: Two Outta Three Ain’t Bad
Led by J.A. Happ and a pair of timely singles, Toronto earned a 2-1 series win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 47 Recap: Shut Down In The Bronx
The Jays got shut down and shut out in New York on Tuesday as Nathan Eovaldi and three relievers limited Toronto to three hits in a 6-0 victory.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 46 Recap: Stroman Rolls With Early Support
Toronto earned a 3-1 series win over Minnesota with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon led by Marcus Stroman's strong pitching performance.
Toronto Raptors: We’ve Got Ourselves A Series
The Toronto Raptors collected a 99-84 victory on Saturday to draw within one of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 45 Recap: Another Late Inning Loss
Minnesota posted five runs in the eighth inning to bring Toronto's modest two-game winning streak to an end Saturday afternoon at Target Field.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 44 Recap: Minnesota Makes Everything Better
Don't look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays look to be coming around, winning their second straight in Minnesota on Friday night.
Toronto Raptors: Headed Home Down Two And Without Answers
The Cleveland Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 108-89 win on Thursday.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 42 Recap: Five And Counting
Toronto's losing streak has reached five as the Tampa Bay Rays completed a series sweep on Wednesday.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 41 Recap: Ouch… Again
Toronto's losing streak ran to four as the Tampa Bay Rays put up another 12 runs in battering the Jays for a second straight day.
Toronto Raptors: Ugly Loss Kicks Off Eastern Conference Finals
Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals got away from the Toronto Raptors in a hurry on Tuesday night. If they're not careful, the series could too.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 40 Recap: A Case Of The Mondays
Things went sideways rather quickly for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
Toronto Blue Jays, Game 39: Well That Escalated Quickly
Toronto lost 7-6, but the eighth-inning brawl between these rivals is the bigger story from Sunday.