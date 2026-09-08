E. Spencer Kyte Portrait

E. Spencer Kyte

Joined January 2015 | 271 posts
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Latest Stories

Toronto Raptors: Nine Options For The Ninth Overall Pick

Running down the options for the Toronto Raptors in advance of tonight's NBA Draft.

E. Spencer Kyte3739 days ago

Toronto Raptors Offseason: Operation Kevin Durant

Every team wants to sign Kevin Durant, but the Toronto Raptors have an outside chance. Here's their pitch.

E. Spencer Kyte3755 days ago

Sportsnet Anchor And Cancer Survivor Faizal Khamisa Talks Giving Back To SickKids Hospital

Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa discusses his plans for collecting donations and giving back to Toronto's SickKids Hospital

E. Spencer Kyte3760 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 51 Recap: It’s All Happening

Toronto rallied twice on Saturday afternoon, earning a walk-off 10-9 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

E. Spencer Kyte3764 days ago

Toronto Jays, Game 50 Recap: Back to Even

With a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox, the Toronto Blue Jays are back at .500 and starting to heat up.

E. Spencer Kyte3765 days ago
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Toronto Raptors: Greatest Season In Franchise History Comes To An End

An historic season for the Toronto Raptors ended Friday night with a 113-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

E. Spencer Kyte3765 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 49 Recap: Two Outta Three Ain’t Bad

Led by J.A. Happ and a pair of timely singles, Toronto earned a 2-1 series win over the Yankees on Thursday.

E. Spencer Kyte3766 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 47 Recap: Shut Down In The Bronx

The Jays got shut down and shut out in New York on Tuesday as Nathan Eovaldi and three relievers limited Toronto to three hits in a 6-0 victory.

E. Spencer Kyte3768 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 46 Recap: Stroman Rolls With Early Support

Toronto earned a 3-1 series win over Minnesota with a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon led by Marcus Stroman's strong pitching performance.

E. Spencer Kyte3770 days ago

Toronto Raptors: We’ve Got Ourselves A Series

The Toronto Raptors collected a 99-84 victory on Saturday to draw within one of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

E. Spencer Kyte3770 days ago
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Toronto Blue Jays, Game 45 Recap: Another Late Inning Loss

Minnesota posted five runs in the eighth inning to bring Toronto's modest two-game winning streak to an end Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

E. Spencer Kyte3771 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 44 Recap: Minnesota Makes Everything Better

Don't look now, but the Toronto Blue Jays look to be coming around, winning their second straight in Minnesota on Friday night.

E. Spencer Kyte3772 days ago

Toronto Raptors: Headed Home Down Two And Without Answers

The Cleveland Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 108-89 win on Thursday.

E. Spencer Kyte3773 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 42 Recap: Five And Counting

Toronto's losing streak has reached five as the Tampa Bay Rays completed a series sweep on Wednesday.

E. Spencer Kyte3774 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 41 Recap: Ouch… Again

Toronto's losing streak ran to four as the Tampa Bay Rays put up another 12 runs in battering the Jays for a second straight day.

E. Spencer Kyte3775 days ago
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Toronto Raptors: Ugly Loss Kicks Off Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals got away from the Toronto Raptors in a hurry on Tuesday night. If they're not careful, the series could too.

E. Spencer Kyte3775 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 40 Recap: A Case Of The Mondays

Things went sideways rather quickly for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

E. Spencer Kyte3776 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays, Game 39: Well That Escalated Quickly

Toronto lost 7-6, but the eighth-inning brawl between these rivals is the bigger story from Sunday.

E. Spencer Kyte3777 days ago

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