Los Angeles Clippers

Since their move to Los Angeles in 1984, the Clippers have cultivated a reputation as the city’s scrappy underdog NBA team, often overshadowed by the Lakers but fiercely competitive in their own right. Their identity is closely tied to bold roster decisions and a fast-paced style of play, anchored by stars like Kawhi Leonard, who bring both skill and defensive intensity to the court. Clippers fans engage deeply with the team’s narrative of transformation and resilience, especially through high-profile trades and free-agent signings that signal a commitment to championship contention. This approach keeps the franchise central in conversations about strategic team-building and the evolving dynamics of Los Angeles basketball culture.

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Prime Video Unveils The New NBA On Prime Studio
Sports

Blake Griffin Says Clippers Psychologist Called His Coach After Session: ‘That’s Really F*cked Up'

The retired NBA player recounted the moment he discovered his private therapy session wasn't confidential.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
Kawhi Leonard in a Clippers jersey dribbling a ball on the court, with a crowd in the background.
Sports

Kawhi Leonard Appears Headed Back to Toronto Raptors After Drake Asks ‘Is It KawhiYZ Szn Again?'

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly nearing a blockbuster trade back to the Raptors in a deal that would send Brandon Ingram and multiple draft picks to L.A.

Mark Elibert18 days ago
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 07: Blake Griffin #91 of the Boston Celtics brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on April 07, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. 
Sports

Blake Griffin Says It's 'Unavoidable' to See Teammates Naked

The NBA player admitted that some players are "less cavalier" than others about being in their birthday suits.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
Jaylen Brown looks on during Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.
Bets

Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors: Hawks, Clippers, Jazz In The Mix?

Celtics boss Brad Stevens has hinted that big changes could be in store for Boston’s roster this summer.

Matt Burke58 days ago
Former NBA Player Royce White Ruled 'Abusive' Towards Ex-Wife and Son by Judge
Sports

Judge Issues 50-Year No-Contact Order Against Ex-NBA Player Royce White

Judge hands down a rare 50-year no-contact order as disturbing details emerge about Royce White’s alleged violence at home and on the court.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
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Chris Paul and Jada Crawley
Sports

Chris Paul's Wife Gives LA Clippers Two-Word Response to Retirement Tribute

"Girl, bye," she wrote, summing up Paul's final chapter with the team.

Trey Alston153 days ago
NBA Great James Harden at the Center of Clippers, Cavaliers Trade Negotiations
Sports

James Harden at the Center of Clippers-Cavaliers Trade Negotiations

League sources say the Clippers could acquire Darius Garland in exchange for James Harden.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
Snoop Dogg wearing headphones and a gray suit, and Steve Kerr in a black Nike shirt, appear in a split image.
Sports

Watch Snoop Dogg's Hilarious Call of Steve Kerr's Ejection From NBA Game: 'He's Bangin' Inglewood!'

Kerr was given two technical fouls and thrown out of the game after he needed to be restrained as he yelled at officials.

Joe Price193 days ago
NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Wants to Invoice His Teammates for Ruining His Hair
Sports

NBA Star Kawhi Leonard Jokes About Billing Teammates After Clippers Ruin His Hair

A postgame celebration led to a rare moment of humor from Kawhi Leonard.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
(L-R) Vince Staples and Kawhi Leonard.
Sports

Vince Staples Jokes LA Clippers Should 'Lean In' on Kawhi Leonard Lawsuit and Get Tree Mascot

It comes after the NBA champion was accused of taking a $28 million "no-show job" with a tree company to circumvent NBA salary caps.

Joe Price219 days ago
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Chris Paul and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors smiling on the basketball court.
Sports

Draymond Green Says Chris Paul’s Clippers Release Should ‘Bother’ Every NBA Player

The Warriors forward warns the league after the Clippers released the 12-time All-Star at 3 a.m. during a road trip, calling it a cautionary tale for all players.

Andrew W225 days ago
Chris Paul in a Clippers jersey on the left, and Lou Williams in a Clippers 25th anniversary hoodie on the right.
Sports

Lou Will Claims Clippers Cut Chris Paul After He Criticized Players, Coaches, and Front Office

Williams says Paul’s blunt criticism, not his play, led to the Clippers’ shocking decision to cut him.

Mark Elibert227 days ago
Kawhi Leonard
Sports

Los Angeles Clippers Announcers Get Into Argument on Air Mid-Game

The argument was over a trivia question.

Trey Alston230 days ago
NBA Star and Wake Forest Basketball Legend Rodney Rogers Dead at 54
Sports

NBA Star and Wake Forest Basketball Legend Rodney Rogers Dead at 54

Rogers was known as the 'Durham Bull' in his prime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo237 days ago
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