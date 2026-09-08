Tamara Dhia
Latest Stories
D.R.A.M. Brings More Summer Vibes with New EP
D.R.A.M. drops a new EP full of the perfect summer vibes.
What's the Point of Protesting?
Complex News dove into a 'Black Lives Matter' protest to fully understand the message behind the movement & find out if protests can actually effect change
USA Got Smacked By Messi & Argentina in COPA America
Messi and Argentina delivered a sobering reality check to the US Men's Soccer Team last night in a 4 - 0 victory.
YG Talks New Album, Working With Drake, and Kendrick Lamar's New Sneakers at 'Still Brazy' Pop-Up
Complex News got to kick it with YG at his 'Still Brazy' pop-up in Los Angeles where he opened up about his new album and working with Drake.
The Very Best Viral Pop Culture Moments This Week
We're rounding up the best viral pop culture moments of the week that you may have missed.
Rappers Who Vacation Better Than You
It's Memorial Day weekend which means summer vacations are in our future so we're taking tips from some of your favorite rappers.
Halsey, Andy Samberg, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. Hit the MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet
Complex News caught up to the cast of "Straight Outta Compton," Halsey, Andy Samberg, and many more on the MTV Movie Award red carpet in Los Angeles.
Nick Young Is Not Happy About Iggy Azalea Throwing Out His Sneakers
Complex News spoke with Nick Young during his adidas NMD takeover where he revealed he's salty at fiance Iggy Azalea for throwing out his sneakers.
Nick Young Told Us What It's Like to Ball in Yeezys and How to Win Free adidas NMDs
Complex News tagged along with Nick Young during his adidas NMD takeover in Los Angeles where he discussed his adidas deal, Kobe Bryant and Kanye West.
Alia Shawkat Compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler
Arab-American actress Alia Shawkat gets real about her feelings for Donald Trump.
BJ the Chicago Kid Details Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar and What He's Learned From Dr. Dre and Kanye West
Complex News caught up with BJ the Chicago Kid while out at SXSW for an in-depth interview.
Tinashe Talks About Leaking Her Own Music and Wanting to Work With Kanye West
Tinahse gave us an update on what she has planned for 2016.
D.R.A.M. Isn't Worried About Drake and "Hotline Bling," He's Onto Bigger and Better
D.R.A.M. spoke with us about new music he's been working on with Beyoncé and Chance the Rapper.
Alia Shawkat Talks TBS' 'Search Party' and More at SXSW
Alia Shawkat spoke with Complex News about all of her upcoming projects including TBS' 'Search Party'.
Virtual Reality Porn With Nikki Benz, Kimber Lee & Naughty America at SXSW
Complex News was invited to experience Naughty America's virtual reality adult videos with stars Nikki Benz and Kimber Lee at SXSW.
Ice Cube and Common Talk Squashing Their Beef and 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'
Ice Cube and Common during a recent shoot for their track "Real People" to talk rap beef and Barbershop: The Next Cut.
Amber Rose Launches Her 3D Character at SXSW
Amber Rose explains what it means to be a feminist in 2016 while introducing her new 3D character with Zoobe.
Amber Rose Talks Defending Kim Kardashian While Disliking Kanye West
Amber Rose gets candid during an interview at SXSW.