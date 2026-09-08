Tamara Dhia Portrait

Tamara Dhia

Joined June 2015 | 32 posts
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Latest Stories

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D.R.A.M. Brings More Summer Vibes with New EP

D.R.A.M. drops a new EP full of the perfect summer vibes.

Tamara Dhia3713 days ago
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What's the Point of Protesting?

Complex News dove into a 'Black Lives Matter' protest to fully understand the message behind the movement & find out if protests can actually effect change

Tamara Dhia3718 days ago
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USA Got Smacked By Messi & Argentina in COPA America

Messi and Argentina delivered a sobering reality check to the US Men's Soccer Team last night in a 4 - 0 victory.

Tamara Dhia3739 days ago
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YG Talks New Album, Working With Drake, and Kendrick Lamar's New Sneakers at 'Still Brazy' Pop-Up

Complex News got to kick it with YG at his 'Still Brazy' pop-up in Los Angeles where he opened up about his new album and working with Drake.

Tamara Dhia3740 days ago
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The Very Best Viral Pop Culture Moments This Week

We're rounding up the best viral pop culture moments of the week that you may have missed.

Tamara Dhia3758 days ago
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Rappers Who Vacation Better Than You

It's Memorial Day weekend which means summer vacations are in our future so we're taking tips from some of your favorite rappers.

Tamara Dhia3759 days ago

Halsey, Andy Samberg, and O'Shea Jackson Jr. Hit the MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Complex News caught up to the cast of "Straight Outta Compton," Halsey, Andy Samberg, and many more on the MTV Movie Award red carpet in Los Angeles.

Tamara Dhia3812 days ago
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Nick Young Is Not Happy About Iggy Azalea Throwing Out His Sneakers

Complex News spoke with Nick Young during his adidas NMD takeover where he revealed he's salty at fiance Iggy Azalea for throwing out his sneakers.

Tamara Dhia3830 days ago
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Nick Young Told Us What It's Like to Ball in Yeezys and How to Win Free adidas NMDs

Complex News tagged along with Nick Young during his adidas NMD takeover in Los Angeles where he discussed his adidas deal, Kobe Bryant and Kanye West.

Tamara Dhia3831 days ago

Alia Shawkat Compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler

Arab-American actress Alia Shawkat gets real about her feelings for Donald Trump.

Tamara Dhia3831 days ago
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BJ the Chicago Kid Details Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar and What He's Learned From Dr. Dre and Kanye West

Complex News caught up with BJ the Chicago Kid while out at SXSW for an in-depth interview.

Tamara Dhia3832 days ago
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Tinashe Talks About Leaking Her Own Music and Wanting to Work With Kanye West

Tinahse gave us an update on what she has planned for 2016.

Tamara Dhia3834 days ago
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D.R.A.M. Isn't Worried About Drake and "Hotline Bling," He's Onto Bigger and Better

D.R.A.M. spoke with us about new music he's been working on with Beyoncé and Chance the Rapper.

Tamara Dhia3835 days ago
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Alia Shawkat Talks TBS' 'Search Party' and More at SXSW

Alia Shawkat spoke with Complex News about all of her upcoming projects including TBS' 'Search Party'.

Tamara Dhia3835 days ago
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Virtual Reality Porn With Nikki Benz, Kimber Lee & Naughty America at SXSW

Complex News was invited to experience Naughty America's virtual reality adult videos with stars Nikki Benz and Kimber Lee at SXSW.

Tamara Dhia3837 days ago
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Ice Cube and Common Talk Squashing Their Beef and 'Barbershop: The Next Cut'

Ice Cube and Common during a recent shoot for their track "Real People" to talk rap beef and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Tamara Dhia3837 days ago

Amber Rose Launches Her 3D Character at SXSW

Amber Rose explains what it means to be a feminist in 2016 while introducing her new 3D character with Zoobe.

Tamara Dhia3837 days ago

Amber Rose Talks Defending Kim Kardashian While Disliking Kanye West

Amber Rose gets candid during an interview at SXSW.

Tamara Dhia3839 days ago

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