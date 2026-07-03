Lollapalooza 2026

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LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Charli XCX attends "The Moment" UK Premiere at Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2026 in London, England. Singer Jennie, real name Jennie Kim, of BLACKPINK performs onstage during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lorde performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.
Music

Charli XCX, Jennie, and Lorde Among Lollapalooza 2026 Performers

The ladies are headliners of the four-day music festival at Chicago's Grant Park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago

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