Lil Twist

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Lil Twist
Music

Lil Twist Sends Another Warning Shot at G.O.O.D. Music on New Song

Lil Twist reloads on Pusha-T and Travis Scott in his new record called "Another Message to G.O.O.D. Music."

Joshua Espinoza2968 days ago
Lil Twist
Music

Lil Twist Inserts Himself Into the Drake vs. Pusha-T Beef With "Message 2 G.O.O.D. Music"

Lil Twist sends warning shots to Pusha and 'Ye on behalf of his Young Money crew but the song falls flat.

Joshua Espinoza2975 days ago
lil wayne twist
Music

Lil Wayne and Trippie Redd Link Up on Lil Twist’s “Fires & Desires”

The trio offers plenty of fire-related bedroom talk.

Omar Burgess3027 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lil Twist Charged With Six Felonies In Kyle Massey Attack Case

Twist faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Zach Frydenlund4145 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Lil Twist's "Intertwine" f/ Justin Bieber

Partners in crime Lil Twist and Justin Bieber join forces on slinky new song "Intertwine."

Meaghan Garvey4224 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Watch UZi's Art Films From The ILLMORE at SXSW With Big Sean, A$AP Mob, Lil Twist, Lil B, and Skrillex

The artist duo who specializes in grainy, raw VHS videos gives their take on SXSW.

Leigh Silver4512 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Lil' Twist Reportedly Crashed Justin Bieber's $100,000 Chrome Fisker Karma

This is his second crash in a Bieber vehicle.

Tony Markovich4890 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Photographer Dies Chasing Justin Bieber's Ferrari

He thought Bieber was smoking and driving.

Tony Markovich4955 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: Lil' Twist f/ Lil' Wayne & Chris Brown "Flowerz"

Twist drops a new track featuring Young Money colleague Lil Wayne and Chris Brown.

Paul Meara5040 days ago
Music

Listen: Lil Twist "At The Moment" (Produced By Lex Luger)

The Young Money rapper is really rapping on this.

Anthony Osei5607 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Lil Twist f/ Lil Wayne "Love Affair"

The YMCMB rapper (now singer) debuts his new clip with Tunechi.

Anthony Osei5609 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Video: Lil Twist f/ Lil Wayne "Love Affair" Behind-The-Scenes

YMCMB is giving their youngest star a serious push.

Complex5612 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: Mindless Behavior f/ Ciara, Tyga & Lil Twist "My Girl (Remix)"

This new young boy band is about to makes their rounds in the R&B game. Watch your daughter.

Anthony Osei5618 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App