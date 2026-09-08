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Leigh Silver

Joined July 2014 | 626 posts
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How Yung Jake Is Pioneering What It Means to Be an Artist Born on the Internet

Online persona, YouTube rap star, art world darling, and then some. Whatever he is, he’s rewriting the rules for what it means to make waves in the 21st century.

Leigh Silver4125 days ago
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Students Must Get Completely Naked With Their Professor to Pass This Class at UCSD

Get naked, or fail this class.

Leigh Silver4147 days ago

Selma Blair Will Play Kris Jenner in FX's OJ Simpson Series

And David Schwimmer will play her husband, Robert Kardashian.

Leigh Silver4148 days ago

Happy Mother's Day: Here Are the Best Quotes From Movie Moms

From 'Forrest Gump' to 'Mean Girls,' here are the best words of wisdom from movie mothers.

Leigh Silver4150 days ago

The Complex Guide to 'Game of Thrones'

We recap everything you forgot from 'Game of Thrones' with a map of Westeros and Essos.

Leigh Silver4179 days ago
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Here's How "Empire's" Ratings Stack Up Against Other Iconic TV Shows

We looked at the 9th episode in popular TV shows to see if all the buzz about "Empire's" ratings holds up.

Leigh Silver4209 days ago
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Details of Government Report Confirm What Many Thought: The Ferguson Police Force Is Full of Racist Scumbags

The DOJ's civil rights investigation reveals how the Ferguson Police Department has repeatedly denied the rights of black people in the city.

Leigh Silver4215 days ago
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Ren Stevens Isn't the Only Kid From "Even Stevens" Who Grew Up and Got Hot

Ren's got some competition for her lingerie picture from the rest of the cast of "Even Stevens."

Leigh Silver4221 days ago
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Kings of Paradise: This Is How POW! WOW! Hawaii Is Saving Street Art

This weeklong street art festival in Hawaii is changing the medium as we know it.

Leigh Silver4224 days ago
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Photographs of Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights March That Inspired "Selma" Go on View in New York

Stephen Somerstein's photos from the Selma-to-Montgomery march go on view at the New York Historical Society.

Leigh Silver4262 days ago
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The Street Art Community Is Petitioning to Stop Developers From Trademarking "5 Pointz"

Adding insult to injury, developer Jerry Wolkoff is trying to trademark the name "5 Pointz" after demolishing the graffiti mecca.

Leigh Silver4264 days ago
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Legendary Graffiti Photographer Martha Cooper Takes on POW! WOW! Hawaii

The photographer who captured 70s graffiti turns her lens to contemporary street artists.

Leigh Silver4266 days ago

5 Pointz Timelapse Shows the Entire Demolition of the Famed Graffiti Mecca

A short video shows construction workers tearing down the 5 Pointz building in Queens, N.Y.

Leigh Silver4270 days ago

That Powerful Tribute to "Charlie Hebdo" Victims Everyone Is Sharing Isn't by Banksy

An Instagram account posing as the street artist Banksy shared a heartfelt message to "Charlie Hebdo" victims.

Leigh Silver4270 days ago
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Disturbing Queens Graffiti Says Which NYPD Officers Are "Next to Die"

Graffiti was found in Queens that threatens to kill police officers.

Leigh Silver4271 days ago
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Interview: Eva Barois De Caevel Talks About How to Be Successful as a Young Curator

We spoke to the woman who won ICI’s 2014 Independent Vision Curatorial Award about what it takes to be a star curator.

Leigh Silver4283 days ago
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Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's First Fashion Campaign Is a Sexy Ad for Balmain

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pose for Balmain in their first fashion campaign.

Leigh Silver4288 days ago
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Tyga Reveals the Album Cover for "The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty" Designed by Kanye West's DONDA

For his new album, Tyga enlisted Kanye West's creative team, DONDA, to come up with the cover art.

Leigh Silver4291 days ago

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