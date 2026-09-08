Leigh Silver
Latest Stories
How Yung Jake Is Pioneering What It Means to Be an Artist Born on the Internet
Online persona, YouTube rap star, art world darling, and then some. Whatever he is, he’s rewriting the rules for what it means to make waves in the 21st century.
Students Must Get Completely Naked With Their Professor to Pass This Class at UCSD
Get naked, or fail this class.
Selma Blair Will Play Kris Jenner in FX's OJ Simpson Series
And David Schwimmer will play her husband, Robert Kardashian.
Happy Mother's Day: Here Are the Best Quotes From Movie Moms
From 'Forrest Gump' to 'Mean Girls,' here are the best words of wisdom from movie mothers.
The Complex Guide to 'Game of Thrones'
We recap everything you forgot from 'Game of Thrones' with a map of Westeros and Essos.
Here's How "Empire's" Ratings Stack Up Against Other Iconic TV Shows
We looked at the 9th episode in popular TV shows to see if all the buzz about "Empire's" ratings holds up.
Details of Government Report Confirm What Many Thought: The Ferguson Police Force Is Full of Racist Scumbags
The DOJ's civil rights investigation reveals how the Ferguson Police Department has repeatedly denied the rights of black people in the city.
Ren Stevens Isn't the Only Kid From "Even Stevens" Who Grew Up and Got Hot
Ren's got some competition for her lingerie picture from the rest of the cast of "Even Stevens."
Kings of Paradise: This Is How POW! WOW! Hawaii Is Saving Street Art
This weeklong street art festival in Hawaii is changing the medium as we know it.
Photographs of Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights March That Inspired "Selma" Go on View in New York
Stephen Somerstein's photos from the Selma-to-Montgomery march go on view at the New York Historical Society.
The Street Art Community Is Petitioning to Stop Developers From Trademarking "5 Pointz"
Adding insult to injury, developer Jerry Wolkoff is trying to trademark the name "5 Pointz" after demolishing the graffiti mecca.
Legendary Graffiti Photographer Martha Cooper Takes on POW! WOW! Hawaii
The photographer who captured 70s graffiti turns her lens to contemporary street artists.
5 Pointz Timelapse Shows the Entire Demolition of the Famed Graffiti Mecca
A short video shows construction workers tearing down the 5 Pointz building in Queens, N.Y.
That Powerful Tribute to "Charlie Hebdo" Victims Everyone Is Sharing Isn't by Banksy
An Instagram account posing as the street artist Banksy shared a heartfelt message to "Charlie Hebdo" victims.
Disturbing Queens Graffiti Says Which NYPD Officers Are "Next to Die"
Graffiti was found in Queens that threatens to kill police officers.
Interview: Eva Barois De Caevel Talks About How to Be Successful as a Young Curator
We spoke to the woman who won ICI’s 2014 Independent Vision Curatorial Award about what it takes to be a star curator.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's First Fashion Campaign Is a Sexy Ad for Balmain
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West pose for Balmain in their first fashion campaign.
Tyga Reveals the Album Cover for "The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty" Designed by Kanye West's DONDA
For his new album, Tyga enlisted Kanye West's creative team, DONDA, to come up with the cover art.