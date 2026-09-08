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Anthony Osei

Joined July 2014 | 1346 posts
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Latest Stories

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Twitter Reacts to the 2015 BET Awards

Black Twitter holds its annual family reunion for its favorite night of the year.

Anthony Osei4099 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to Drake's Surprise Mixtape Release "If You're Reading This It's Too Late"

The Boy surprises us with a 17-track tape.

Anthony Osei4235 days ago

Twitter Reacts to the 57th Annual Grammy Awards

Music's biggest night came and went.

Anthony Osei4239 days ago
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These #LifetimeBeLike Twitter Castings Are as Sad as the Aaliyah Biopic

Who will play Whitney Houston, En Vogue, and more?

Anthony Osei4323 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2014

A closing set from Bobby Shmurda and TerRio? You knew the slander was coming.

Anthony Osei4356 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to Amber Rose Filing for Divorce From Wiz Khalifa

This is what Twitter thought about the breakup.

Anthony Osei4376 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

Check out the commentary from last night's big show.

Anthony Osei4406 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to WondaGurl's "The North"

The Canadian producer dedicates one to the North.

Anthony Osei4419 days ago
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Here's How Twitter Reacted To Total Slaughter's Joe Budden vs. Hollow Da Don Battle Last Night

What was supposed to be a "great day for battle rap" turned into a roasting frenzy when Twitter got in on the action during Eminem's Total Slaughter PPV.

Anthony Osei4449 days ago
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The Best of Daquan: The Meme You'd Like to Keep Away From Your Teenage Daughter

Twitter meme sarcastically explores what happens when your suburban daughter brings home an African American boyfriend using stock photos.

Anthony Osei4455 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to the 2014 BET Awards

The BET Awards '14 aired Sunday night live at the Nokia Theater in L.A. and #BlackTwitter provided the play-by-play.

Anthony Osei4462 days ago
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Premiere: Listen to WondaGurl, Rich Kidd, Chef Byer & #TeamTO's "416" Beat

Go way up North with this one.

Anthony Osei4486 days ago
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15 Things We Learned from DJ Khaled's Instagram

If you don't know, now you know.

Anthony Osei4555 days ago
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20 Questions Twitter Thinks Should Be on the New SAT

The test will now be easier than ever.

Anthony Osei4568 days ago
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Twitter Explores Just How 'White' Coke Can Get

#BlackTwitter pokes fun at white folks.

Anthony Osei4573 days ago
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15 Thirsty Comments You Should Avoid Using on Instagram This Valentine's Day

Guys. Let's stay away from all of these this V-Day.

Anthony Osei4598 days ago

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