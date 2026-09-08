Anthony Osei
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Twitter Reacts to the 2015 BET Awards
Black Twitter holds its annual family reunion for its favorite night of the year.
Twitter Reacts to Drake's Surprise Mixtape Release "If You're Reading This It's Too Late"
The Boy surprises us with a 17-track tape.
Twitter Reacts to the 57th Annual Grammy Awards
Music's biggest night came and went.
These #LifetimeBeLike Twitter Castings Are as Sad as the Aaliyah Biopic
Who will play Whitney Houston, En Vogue, and more?
Twitter Reacts to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2014
A closing set from Bobby Shmurda and TerRio? You knew the slander was coming.
Twitter Reacts to Amber Rose Filing for Divorce From Wiz Khalifa
This is what Twitter thought about the breakup.
Twitter Reacts to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Check out the commentary from last night's big show.
Premiere: Listen to WondaGurl's "The North"
The Canadian producer dedicates one to the North.
Here's How Twitter Reacted To Total Slaughter's Joe Budden vs. Hollow Da Don Battle Last Night
What was supposed to be a "great day for battle rap" turned into a roasting frenzy when Twitter got in on the action during Eminem's Total Slaughter PPV.
The Best of Daquan: The Meme You'd Like to Keep Away From Your Teenage Daughter
Twitter meme sarcastically explores what happens when your suburban daughter brings home an African American boyfriend using stock photos.
Twitter Reacts to the 2014 BET Awards
The BET Awards '14 aired Sunday night live at the Nokia Theater in L.A. and #BlackTwitter provided the play-by-play.
Premiere: Listen to WondaGurl, Rich Kidd, Chef Byer & #TeamTO's "416" Beat
Go way up North with this one.
15 Things We Learned from DJ Khaled's Instagram
If you don't know, now you know.
20 Questions Twitter Thinks Should Be on the New SAT
The test will now be easier than ever.
Twitter Explores Just How 'White' Coke Can Get
#BlackTwitter pokes fun at white folks.
15 Thirsty Comments You Should Avoid Using on Instagram This Valentine's Day
Guys. Let's stay away from all of these this V-Day.
What Happens When the GOP Asks Twitter Their Top Issues For 2014? Trolling, Obviously.
Shots fired at the RNC.