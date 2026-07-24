Lil B

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Lil B wearing sunglasses and a floral shirt poses with peace signs at an NBA 2K23 event backdrop.
Style

Supreme and Lil B Team Up for Summer Graphic Tee Collab and “SMASH” Track

The rapper linked with the streetwear brand for a summer capsule — and a new track.

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Lil B
Music

The 'New York Times' Criticized for Not Giving Lil B Props for "Based"

It's not just some normal slang word.

Trey Alston179 days ago
(L-R) Justin Bieber, Jack Bieber and Hailey Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber's 'SWAG II' Album: Features and Production Credits

For his second album of 2025, Bieber enlists Lil B and more.

Trace William Cowen328 days ago
Justin Bieber wearing a camo bucket hat and white tank top, showcasing tattoos, with a blurred background.
Music

Justin Bieber's Road to 'SWAG,' From Instagram Vulnerability to a "Therapy Session" With Druski

Bieber is ensuring it'll be a vulnerable summer with the well-timed arrival of 'SWAG,' his first album in four years.

Trace William Cowen384 days ago
(L) Lil B in a patch-covered jacket with sunglasses. (R) Kevin Durant in a purple basketball jersey on the court.
Sports

Lil B Resurrects Kevin Durant Feud Following NBA Star's Trade to Houston: 'Yo Raps Is Trash'

The Based God curse will seemingly follow KD to his new team, the Houston Rockets.

Joe Price402 days ago
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A split image showing Lil B and Timothée Chalamet.
Pop Culture

Lil B Responds to Timothée Chalamet Thanking Him for His Success

The 28-year-old actor recently told Nardwuar that his career immediately took off after Lil B knighted him in 2012.

Joe Price580 days ago
Andre 3000 performs in Copenhagen, Lil B attends the NBA 2K23 launch event.
Music

André 3000 Compares His Approach to Jazz to Lil B's Take on Hip-Hop: 'It's Like a Punk Way of Rapping'

He said his album 'New Blue Sun' is "like punk jazz or punk spiritual jazz."

Joe Price672 days ago
Music

Lil B Knights 16-Year-Old Timothée Chalamet in Incredibly Based Resurfaced Clip

The encounter took place at an NYU Q&amp;A session in 2012, where the teenager showed up and asked the Bay Area rapper to knight him.

Brad Callas876 days ago
Cover art for A$AP Ant album 'Lil Black Jean Jacket 3'
Music

ASAP Ant Releases 'Lil Black Jean Jacket 3' Album f/ ASAP Rocky, Currensy, Larry June, and More

ASAP Ant has returned with the third installment of his 'Lil Black Jean Jacket' series, and he's brought some friends along for the ride including ASAP Rocky.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1541 days ago
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soulja
Music

Soulja Boy Responds to Lil B Saying Wiz Khalifa Was the First Rapper He Saw on Twitter

Soulja Boy decided to set the record straight in another debate about which rapper was “first” at doing something after Lil B sent out a tweet.

Jordan Rose1641 days ago
makonnen
Music

ILoveMakonnen Surprise-Drops New Album 'My Parade' f/ Lil B and Payday

Makonnen, who timed the release of the new 'My Parade' album with his birthday, said this marks his first project as a fully independent act.

Trace William Cowen1934 days ago
thundercat
Music

Thundercat Drops New Album 'It Is What It Is' f/ Childish Gambino, Steve Lacy, and Lil B

Thundercat is back with another album that puts his bass and songwriting skills on full display.

Joe Price2310 days ago
Lil B performs onstage during the 2018 Made In America Festival
Music

Fans Can Now Stream Over 400 Tracks From Lil B's Myspace Era Discography

This generosity proves why the Task Force must protect Lil B at all costs. 

Xavier Hamilton2640 days ago
Ja Rule
Sports

Confused Ja Rule Curses Kings, Says Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Is Leaving Sacramento

Ja Rule tried to channel the powers of the Based God by cursing the Sacramento Kings, but mistakenly believed Karl-Anthony Towns plays for them, too.

Jose Martinez2711 days ago
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