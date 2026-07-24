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Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker's chaotic back-and-forth has already produced one solid beef song. What are some others like it?Will Schube
Making a diss song is an art form, and dissing someone over a beat from one of their own songs is the oldest trick in the book. Here are 14 times it went down.Jessica Mckinney
Eleven years after its creation, Clams Casino’s iconic “I’m God” beat has finally been officially released for streaming. Here’s the story behind its journey.Will Schube
The Based God has been sharing dough with his fans recently. Here’s why.Shawn Setaro