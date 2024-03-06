Lil B Knights 16-Year-Old Timothée Chalamet in Incredibly Based Resurfaced Clip

An old video has resurfaced showing a young Timothée Chalamet being knighted by Lil B.
As reported by The Fader in 2017, the encounter took place at an NYU event in 2012, which a then-16-year-old Chalamet attended to see the BasedGod speak.
The short clip captures Chalamet walking onstage to receive the blessing of the Bay Area rapper. As the actor explained to Vulture in 2017, Chalamet showed up to the public Q&A, raised his hand and asked Lil B to knight him.
“I feel like some people might roll their eyes at [this],” the Oscar nominee told Vulture, “but he really had a transformative effect on me when I was 15 and 16, preaching about live and let live, loving and accepting people for who they are.”
Shortly after the viral clip resurfaced on social media, another video made the rounds showing Chalamet referencing Lil B during a press round for his latest film Dune 2.
During an interview with Elle, Chalamet and his Dune co-star Austin Butler were asked about a past fashion choice that they regret. Chalamet mentioned Lil B, who he credited with inspiring him to wear an "incredibly beat up" pair of Vans to an event.
"There was a rapper named Lil B the BasedGod who was famous for wearing this pair of Vans that were, like, incredibly beat up," Chalamet shared. "And I was inspired by that, so I had a really nasty pair of Vans kinda coming out of high school. I remember I went to a thing once, I mean, there were holes in the bottom of the Vans. I wore 'em with no socks. That's one I see, I'm like, 'Man, that looks nasty.'"
See some of the best reactions to Chalamet getting knighted by Lil B—including plenty of references to his Dune character Paul Atreides, a.k.a. Muad'Dib.