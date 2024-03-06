Lil B Knights 16-Year-Old Timothée Chalamet in Incredibly Based Resurfaced Clip

An old video has resurfaced showing a young Timothée Chalamet being knighted by Lil B.

As reported by The Fader in 2017, the encounter took place at an NYU event in 2012, which a then-16-year-old Chalamet attended to see the BasedGod speak.

The short clip captures Chalamet walking onstage to receive the blessing of the Bay Area rapper. As the actor explained to Vulture in 2017, Chalamet showed up to the public Q&A, raised his hand and asked Lil B to knight him.

“I feel like some people might roll their eyes at [this],” the Oscar nominee told Vulture, “but he really had a transformative effect on me when I was 15 and 16, preaching about live and let live, loving and accepting people for who they are.”