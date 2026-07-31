Liam Hemsworth

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Chris Hemsworth attends CinemaCon 2025 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth's Abs Send Fans Into Frenzy on Birthday Tribute Post

Liam Hemsworth shared a sweet birthday tribute to his older brother, Chris, and fans can’t contain themselves over his abs.

Sarah Vincent355 days ago
Henry Cavill attends premiere of 'The Witcher'
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill Announces Liam Hemsworth Will Replace Him in 'The Witcher' Season 4

Ahead of the third season of Netflix’s hit series The Witcher, which is scheduled to premiere in summer 2023, the streaming giant has announced a major change

Brad Callas1373 days ago
Miley Cyrus performs on stage at the Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival.
Music

Miley Cyrus Says Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was a 'F*cking Disaster'

After helping a fan propose to his boyfriend during her Lollapalooza Brazil set, Miley Cyrus got candid with the newly engaged couple about her own marriage.

Jose Martinez1575 days ago
miley
Music

Miley Cyrus Talks Liam Hemsworth Divorce With Joe Rogan: 'It Felt Like a Relapse Every Time I'd Go Back'

Miley Cyrus says the "very public divorce" was mostly difficult due to how various news outlets attempted to toss blame without proper context.

Trace William Cowen2159 days ago
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Music

Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Rumors Surrounding Liam Hemsworth Split: 'I Have Nothing to Hide'

Can we please leave this break-up out of the news now?

Trace William Cowen2537 days ago
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Music

Miley Cyrus Shares New Song "Slide Away" Following Liam Hemsworth Split

The new track is produced by Mike Will Made-It and Andrew Wyatt.

Trace William Cowen2544 days ago
This is a photo of Miley Cyrus.
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Reportedly Broken Up

The couple split after being married for less than a year.

Eric Diep2549 days ago
hunger games
Pop Culture

Lionsgate Considering ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie Based on Upcoming Novel

The prequel novel is set 64 years before the beginning of the original 'Hunger Games' book series. Read more about what Lionsgate is considering here.

tara mahadevan2603 days ago
Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2019 Met Gala
Music

Video Shows Man Groping Miley Cyrus in Spain (UPDATE)

Cyrus was in Barcelona to celebrate the release of her new EP, 'She Is Coming.'

Xavier Hamilton2617 days ago
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Music

Miley Cyrus Confirms Marriage With Liam Hemsworth

The rumors were true. The couple tied the knot during a secret ceremony over the weekend.

Joshua Espinoza2776 days ago
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miley cyrus liam hemsworth
Pop Culture

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Got Married Over the Weekend

In a low-key ceremony surrounded by close friends and family, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth clad in wedding attire, may have just tied the knot.

Hannah Lifshutz2778 days ago
Chris Hemsworth liam
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth and Family Troll Liam by Singing Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball"

The 'Infinity War' actor uses #daddydaycare to poke fun at his little brother.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2992 days ago
J Law
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence Has a Drunk 'Masculine Alter Ego That Jumps Into Shark-Ridden Waters'

She says it's a very specific kind of drunk, with rum being the culprit.

Joe Price3075 days ago
Thor in 'Thor: Ragnarok'
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth Nearly Lost the 'Thor' Role to His Brother Liam

Chris Hemsworth landed the role of 'Thor' but not before his brother Liam swooped in and nearly snatched it away.

Jose Martinez3238 days ago
Malibu
Music

Miley Cyrus Shares Video for New Single "Malibu"

Miley Cyrus drops the music video for her new single "Malibu."

Trace William Cowen3370 days ago
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Music

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Reportedly Engaged Again

The couple broke off their engagement back in 2013.

jessielmorris3845 days ago

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