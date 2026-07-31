Liam Payne

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Liam Payne
Pop Culture

Liam Payne's Friend Roger Nores Fully Cleared in Singer's Death

An appeals court ruled that the Argentine businessman bore no criminal responsibility for the One Direction singer's drug use or death.

Trey Alston13 days ago
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere.
Pop Culture

Liam Payne's 9-Year-Old Son Named Sole Beneficiary to Singer's Nearly $28 Million Estate

Bear Grey Payne has been confirmed as the sole heir to his father's estate. Most of the funds will be held in a trust until he turns 18.

Jose Martinez40 days ago
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy attend The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Opens Up About Dating Again After His Death

'I'm going to think about Liam on my wedding day,' she admitted. 'I'm going to think about him every day for the rest of my life.'

Holly Riordan96 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 04: Recording artists Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles of One Direction perform at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Harry Styles Says It Was 'Difficult' to Lose Liam Payne, Praises His 'Kindest Heart'

Styles called the late One Direction member a "super special person."

Jaelani Turner-Williams150 days ago
Simon Cowell Shuts Down Claims That He's Responsible for Liam Payne's Death
Music

Simon Cowell Pushes Back on Rumors About His Role in Liam Payne’s Death

'You can't do that,' he said in part to the allegations.

Bernadette Giacomazzo248 days ago
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Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Music

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Says She Feels ‘Numb’ Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary of His Death

On Oct. 16, 2024, Payne fatally jumped from his hotel balcony in Argentina.

tara mahadevan291 days ago
YouTube/Jay Shetty Podcast
Music

Kate Cassidy Recalls Final Conversation With Liam Payne

Cassidy was last with Payne just days before his fatal accident last October.

Jaelani Turner-Williams471 days ago
English singer Liam Payne and US actor Katie Cassidy pose on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022.
Music

Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Says She Still Struggles to 'Accept' His Death

Cassidy had an emotional interview about how she's coping since Payne's death last October.

Jaelani Turner-Williams514 days ago
Liam Payne in a light pink blazer and white shirt, standing against a blue and white background.
Music

Liam Payne's Friend Sues Singer's Father Geoff Payne for Defamation

Rogelio "Roger" Nores accused Geoff Payne of making false statements to Argentine prosecutors during the investigation of Liam's death.

Alex Ocho562 days ago
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Liam Payne in a black suit, with styled hair and a beard, at a formal event.
Music

Five People Charged in Liam Payne’s Death

Four hotel staffers and a friend of Payne's are facing charges in connection to the singer's death.

Alex Ocho579 days ago
Liam Payne wearing a red jacket, posing.
Music

Waiter Admits to Doing Cocaine With Liam Payne

24-year-old Braian Paiz claims he and Payne used cocaine together but denied selling and supplying drugs to the late singer.

Alex Ocho594 days ago
A man with dark hair, sunglasses, and neck tattoos, wearing a black jacket in a crowd.
Music

Zayn Malik Pays Tribute to Liam Payne in His Hometown: 'This Is for You, Liam'

The singer hoped that his late "brother" saw the tribute he had prepared for him.

Mark Elibert609 days ago
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023 in London, England
Music

Liam Payne Reportedly Died While Attempting to Escape Hotel Room

Sources say that the One Direction member previously attempted to escape via a balcony from a room in Florida earlier this year.

Joe Price614 days ago
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne in formal attire, standing side by side against a dark background.
Music

Zayn Malik Paid Tribute to Liam Payne in First Show Since His Death

The singer took time at the end of his show to share a touching message to Payne.

Mark Elibert615 days ago
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Liam Payne at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing a dark green shirt, standing in front of a media wall with event logos.
Music

Liam Payne's Friend Rogelio Nores Says He’s Not Under Investigation for Singer’s Death

The singer fell to his death from a third floor balcony in Buenos Aires.

Mark Elibert631 days ago
Liam Payne at an event, wearing a dark shirt, standing in front of a promotional backdrop.
Music

Hotel Employee, Drug Dealer Charged in Liam Payne's Death

The former One Direction singer fell to his death in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month.

Alex Ocho632 days ago
Split screen of Lamar Odom and Liam Payne.
Sports

Lamar Odom Speculates Drugs Caused Liam Payne to Hallucinate Prior to Death

The former NBA player suffered multiple strokes and heart attacks due to a drug overdose in 2015.

Jose Martinez649 days ago

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