Chris Hemsworth

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Theo Von and Chris Hemsworth
Pop Culture

Theo Von Shocked by Chris Hemsworth’s Looks: ‘You’re Freaking Looksmaxxing, Dude’

"I bet your mirror makes a positive sound.”

Trey Alston151 days ago
PBM/Kai/Vin/Chris
Pop Culture

DDG Says He and Kai Cenat Could Pull a Bigger Meet & Greet Crowd Than Vin Diesel and Chris Hemsworth

The streamer compared the fanbases of him an Kai Cenat to seasoned actors Vin Diesel and Chris Hemsworth.

Jaelani Turner-Williams165 days ago
Chris Hemsworth attends CinemaCon 2025 – Amazon MGM Studios Invites you to an Exclusive Presentation of its Upcoming Slate at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of Cinema United, on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth's Abs Send Fans Into Frenzy on Birthday Tribute Post

Liam Hemsworth shared a sweet birthday tribute to his older brother, Chris, and fans can’t contain themselves over his abs.

Sarah Vincent340 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho479 days ago
Three celebrities in elaborate outfits at a fashion event; ornate headpieces and detailed gowns visible
Style

Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Donald Glover, and Many More Appear at Met Gala 2024

The biggest names in entertainment and fashion showed up to the “Garden of Time”-themed event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

Alex Ocho803 days ago
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Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Addresses Rumors of a Fifth Thor Movie, Says He ‘Won’t Be Involved’

The director also discussed the handful of other projects he has on his slate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams976 days ago
Pop Culture

Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Six 'Avengers' Actors for New Film

Marvel might reunite The Avengers in a new film after Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe resulted in a lukewarm viewer response.

Jaelani Turner-Williams990 days ago
Chris Hemsworth attends National Geographic's "Limitless" Screening And Conversation
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth Opens Up About Learning of Genetic Predisposition for Alzheimer’s, Taking Time Off

Following a revelation that he has a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer’s, actor Chris Hemsworth said he plans to take “a good chunk of time off.”

Joe Price1338 days ago
Chris Evans attends a special screening of "The Gray Man" at BFI Southbank
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Named ‘People’ Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, Says Mom Will Be ‘So Happy' (UPDATE)

Chris Evans has been chosen as 'People' mag's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, joining a class that includes Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Idris Elba, and others.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1348 days ago
Chris Hemsworth attends premiere of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Pop Culture

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Scores $143 Million Opening Weekend at Box Office (UPDATE)

Marvel and Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film about Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian superhero, topped the box office this weekend.

Brad Callas1469 days ago
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Tessa Thompson Thor Interview
Pop Culture

Tessa Thompson Says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Shows a 'More Mature' Version of Valkyrie

Complex spoke with Thompson about Valkyrie’s desire to return to the battlefield, her relationship with Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, and more.

William Goodman1471 days ago
Thor Love and thunder review
Pop Culture

In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Lightning Doesn’t Quite Strike Twice

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is full of electric performances but does it live up to expectations after the beloved 'Ragnorak'? Read our Complex review to find out.

William Goodman1474 days ago
Chris Hemsworth Thor Love Thunder
Pop Culture

Chris Hemsworth Explains Why 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Is The 'Craziest' Movie He Has Ever Done

Complex caught up with the actor ahead of the 'Thor: Love &amp; Thunder' premiere to chat all about reuniting with Natalie Portman, the surprising cameos, and more.

Karla Rodriguez1478 days ago
thor love and thunder teaser trailer
Pop Culture

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Teaser Features New Footage, Closer Look at Guardians of the Galaxy

With just weeks to go until 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' Marvel has shared a new teaser for the film that offers a look at the God of Thunder’s new team.

Joe Price1486 days ago

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