Rosé

Rosé is the main vocalist of BLACKPINK, the South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2016. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, she is known for her distinctive, soulful voice and emotional delivery. In 2021, she debuted as a solo artist with the single album *R*, which blends balladry with contemporary pop and R&B, highlighting her ability to convey vulnerability through stripped-back production. Her solo work draws fans who appreciate introspective songwriting and intimate performances, offering a contrast to BLACKPINK’s high-energy, production-heavy tracks. Rosé’s influence extends beyond music, as her international background and collaborations contribute to K-pop’s global expansion and cross-cultural appeal.

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Featured

Spanning stadium-shaking singles to intimate album cuts, the superstar quartet boasts one of pop music's tightest catalogs. With the long-awaited 'DEADLINE' EP just released and the group celebrating 10 years together, take a look back at the best of BLACKPINK's career.
Jeff Benjamin

Latest Stories

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Puma x Rosé T7 Track Pants: How to Buy on Complex

The K-pop superstar's Puma collab is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff38 days ago
K-pop singer Rosé with long blonde hair lies on a carpet, wearing a black top and jeans, looking at the camera.
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Blackpink's Rosé Lands Multi-Year Global Deal With Levi's

The K-pop singer will headline campaigns and co-create a new style-driven collection.

Alex Ocho126 days ago
Post Malone attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards.
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Post Malone Announces Launch of His Own French Rosé Wine, Maison No. 9

Post Malone will be releasing his own French rosé wine called Maison No. 9 next month. Maison No. 9 will be available to purchase in-store and online.

Jose Martinez2255 days ago
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Sports

Klay Thompson Drinks Rosé From the Bottle, Gets Twerked On in Las Vegas Pool

Klay Thompson is enjoying the lifestyle of a NBA champion.

Chris Yuscavage4042 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Fat Jew is Starting a Line of Rosé

Instagram celebrity, the Fat Jew, will launch his brand of rosé this summer.

fridagarza4084 days ago
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Sneakers

Concepts Just Restocked Its New Balance 997 Collaboration

Concepts has just restocked its New Balance 997 "Rosé" collaboration sneaker.

John Q Marcelo4255 days ago
Sneakers

Concepts x New Balance 496 'Regatta' On Sail This Weekend

Just a week after dropping the 'Rosé' 997, Concepts will shelve its latest New Balance collaboration.

Brandon Richard4265 days ago
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Sneakers

The Upcoming Concepts x New Balance Collab Will Be Poppin'

An early look at the upcoming Concepts x New Balance 997 "Rosé" sneakers.

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