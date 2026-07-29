Ed Sheeran recently revealed how KATSEYE’s breakout hit "Gnarly" inspired him to reach out to the rising global girl group and write their new single, "Animal.” The 35-year-old singer-songwriter posted a behind-the-scenes video on Tuesday (July 28) explaining how the collaboration came to be.

“I heard @katseyeworld’s song ‘Gnarly’ last year when I was in Mexico and loved it,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “Said I was a fan and reached out to them to see if I could write them a song. We’ve created ‘Animal’ together, go check it out gang and hope you all love it.”

The clip shows the “Shape of You” singer crafting the demo before KATSEYE members Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, and Megan Skiendiel are seen cutting their vocals in the studio.

The group, which also includes members Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung, have been performing as a quintet since member Manon Bannerman took a health hiatus earlier this year. “Animal” serves as the pre-release single for KATSEYE upcoming EP, WILD. The five-track project, which also includes the single “Pinky Up,” is set to be released on Aug. 14.