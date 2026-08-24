Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for KATSEYE’s ‘WILD'

KATSEYE earned their first number one album as 'WILD' debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 170,000 equivalent album units sold.

Katseye in colorful, beaded outfits stand in a row on stage, with lights and a crowd in the background.
(Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

KATSEYE just scored the biggest chart achievement of their career.

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The global girl group's third EP, WILD, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after earning 170,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending Aug. 20, according to Billboard.

The debut gives KATSEYE its first career No. 1 album and reportedly represents the largest opening week by equivalent album units for an all-woman group since the Billboard 200 adopted its current units-based methodology in December 2014.

Of the project's 170,000 first-week units, 145,000 came from traditional album sales. Another 24,500 came from streaming equivalent albums, powered by 26.95 million official on-demand streams of the EP's songs, while approximately 500 came from track equivalent album units.

WILD also opened at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and No. 19 on Top Streaming Albums.

Physical sales played a major role in KATSEYE's blockbuster opening. The five-track project was offered in more than 30 CD and vinyl configurations, with different editions featuring collectible extras such as photocards. Some randomized versions also included signed copies and bonus tracks.

The No. 1 marks another major leap for a group whose Billboard 200 performance has grown with each release.

KATSEYE made its chart debut in 2024 when its first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), entered at No. 98. The HYBE and Geffen Records group's follow-up, Beautiful Chaos, pushed them into the top 10 for the first time in 2025, reaching No. 4.

Now, WILD has taken Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung all the way to the top.

The achievement also puts KATSEYE among a small group of all-woman acts to lead the Billboard 200 this decade. BLACKPINK topped the chart with Born Pink in 2022, followed by NewJeans' Get Up in 2023 and TWICE's With YOU-th. Before that recent stretch, Danity Kane's Welcome to the Dollhouse was the last album by an all-woman group to reach No. 1, doing so in 2008.

KATSEYE held off another major debut for the top spot. Phoebe Bridgers' Lost Weekend entered at No. 2 with 118,000 equivalent album units, giving the singer-songwriter her first solo top-10 album.

Stray Kids' THIS & THAT followed at No. 3 with 82,000 units in its second week, while Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love remained at No. 4 with 70,000 units.

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