KATSEYE are heading to the big screen, and their debut trailer makes clear just how much ground they've covered in a very short time.

The Grammy-nominated global girl group dropped the first trailer for KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS on Wednesday (July 15), a documentary film set for a limited opening on Aug. 12. Tickets are on sale now at katseyewildheartsfilm.com.

The roughly one-minute clip, soundtracked by the group's recent hit "Pinky Up," shows moments from the group’s rehearsal studios, festival performances from Coachella and Lollapalooza, and candid interview moments.

"How did we get to this point so quickly?" asks member Sophia Laforteza.

Director Nadia Hallgren blends that performance archive with never-before-seen dance rehearsal footage, fan videos, and intimate sit-downs with the members.