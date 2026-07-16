KATSEYE are heading to the big screen, and their debut trailer makes clear just how much ground they've covered in a very short time.
The Grammy-nominated global girl group dropped the first trailer for KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS on Wednesday (July 15), a documentary film set for a limited opening on Aug. 12. Tickets are on sale now at katseyewildheartsfilm.com.
The roughly one-minute clip, soundtracked by the group's recent hit "Pinky Up," shows moments from the group’s rehearsal studios, festival performances from Coachella and Lollapalooza, and candid interview moments.
"How did we get to this point so quickly?" asks member Sophia Laforteza.
Director Nadia Hallgren blends that performance archive with never-before-seen dance rehearsal footage, fan videos, and intimate sit-downs with the members.
Interscope Films and Boardwalk Pictures produced WILD HEARTS in partnership with HYBE x Geffen, the same team responsible for the Netflix series Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which is how the group formed before making their official debut in June 2024.
Member Manon Bannerman, who announced a hiatus in February to focus on her health, appears in short bursts throughout the film’s trailer.
The remaining members—Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung have gone on to perform at Coachella in April, and will headline the 2026 Head In The Clouds in August before kicking off their WILDWORLD Tour in September.
The group's upcoming third EP, WILD, arrives Aug. 14, two days after the film opens.
EYEKONS, stay tuned for more exciting news from KATSEYE and Complex. In the meantime, you can shop for all things KATSEYE at Complex Shop.