TWICE

TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015 through the reality competition show *Sixteen*. The nine-member group is recognized for their vibrant pop sound, intricate choreography, and memorable hooks, achieving major success in both Korean and Japanese markets with multiple chart-topping albums. Their signature bright, colorful aesthetics and catchy, upbeat singles like "Cheer Up" and "Fancy" have become synonymous with their brand. Fans return because of TWICE’s ability to blend infectious melodies with dynamic performances that often spark viral dance challenges worldwide. Their influence extends beyond music, shaping trends in fashion and social media engagement, which has helped them build a diverse international fanbase and solidify their role in driving K-Pop’s global expansion.

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Nine women posing in front of a pink Teazen x Twice Kombucha Lab backdrop, making heart shapes with their hands.
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