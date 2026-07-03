Joaquin Phoenix

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Pedro Pascal attends "The Last of Us" Press Line at HBO Max Nominee Celebration Day.
Pop Culture

Pedro Pascal in Talks for Lead Role in New Romance After Joaquin Phoenix Exit

The project, set in 1930s Mexico, was put on hold after Phoenix left just days before filming.

Sienna Dubois 322 days ago
Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Joaquin Phoenix, and Sid Vicious are shown in a collage.
Music

Ye References 'Chappelle's Show,' Joaquin Phoenix, Sid Vicious Amid Nazism Controversy

The 2010 mockumentary 'I'm Still Here,' featuring Diddy, chronicled Phoenix's acting retirement fakeout.

Trace William Cowen511 days ago
(L) Quentin Tarantino in a tuxedo. (R) Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga as the Joker and Harley Quinn.
Pop Culture

Tarantino Defends 'Joker 2' Praise: 'Who Gives a F*ck What I Like?'

The Oscar-winning filmmaker made headlines for praising 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in a recent podcast.

Alex Ocho582 days ago
Quentin Tarantino, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Says He 'Really Liked' 'Joker 2,' Calls It a 'F*ck You' to Hollywood

On 'The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast,' Tarantino praised 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' despite its mixed reviews from critics.

Jaelani Turner-Williams626 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix and Christopher Nolan
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Reveals Christopher Nolan Approached Him to Play the Joker in 'The Dark Knight'

Heath Ledger played the unforgettable villain in the 2008 film, which came out shortly after his death.

tara mahadevan627 days ago
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Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga, left) and The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix, right) sit in a courtroom surrounded by people.
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga’s Unconventional Creative Process On 'Joker: Folie à Deux’ Set

Phoenix shared that while the process was “uncomfortable” even for himself, “[Lady Gaga] was incredible.”

Kylie Mar655 days ago
Lady Gaga, Director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Joker: Folie A Deux" photocall at the Venice International Film Festival.
Pop Culture

The First Reviews for 'Joker' Sequel Have Arrived and the Responses Are Mixed

Following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, critics have weighed in on the anticipated sequel.

Joe Price681 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix attends the "Napoleon" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 16, 2023 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix’s Gay Romance Film Reportedly Dead in the Water After Actor Quits Days Before Production Was to Start

The Academy Award winner was set to play the gay lead in Haynes' upcoming film, but left the project five days before filming began, leading to the permanent shutdown of the production.

Jaelani Turner-Williams706 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix in a suit and tie next to Lady Gaga with short, wavy hair in an elegant outfit
Pop Culture

Joaquin Phoenix Singing Voice Made Lady Gaga 'Spit Up' Her Coffee on 'Joker: Folie À Deux' Set: 'That Felt Good'

Phoenix and Gaga are leads in the musical sequel to 2019's 'Joker'.

Mark Elibert713 days ago
Two men at events; one in a suede jacket and glasses, the other in a suit with a distinctive beard style
Pop Culture

Brian Cox Rips Into Joaquin Phoenix's 'Truly Terrible' Performance in 'Napoleon'

The 'Succession' star added that he would have given a much better performance in the role.

Joe Price820 days ago
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Promotional poster for 'Joker' featuring Joaquin Phoenix in makeup, embracing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, with spotlight above
Pop Culture

First 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer Sees Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Mixing Madness With the Healing Power of Music

Todd Phillips is back in the director's chair for the musical sequel to 2019's Oscar-winning 'Joker,' this time boasting Gaga's Harley Quinn.

Trace William Cowen828 days ago
Pop Culture

Take a Look at Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in a Sneak Peek of 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

The musical sequel is scheduled to debut on October 4, 2024.

Jaelani Turner-Williams934 days ago
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott Claps Back at French ‘Napoleon’ Critics: ‘The French Don’t Even Like Themselves'

The 85-year-old director had time for the French media that panned his latest film, along with other critics.

Alex Ocho968 days ago
Pop Culture

Ridley Scott on Criticism Over Supposed Historical Inaccuracies in 'Napoleon': 'Get a Life'

The iconic director clearly doesn't have time for the hate, which first emerged on TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams983 days ago
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn filming the Joker sequel in New York City
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Seen Filming 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Harley Quinn in NYC (UPDATE)

With production underway on Todd Phillips' 'Joker' sequel 'Joker: Folie à Deux' fully underway, Lady Gaga has been spotted in costume as Harley Quinn in NYC.

Joe Price1210 days ago
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Lady Gaga is in the Joker sequel you guys
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga’s ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Look Revealed in Photo With Joaquin Phoenix Back in Character

Across from ​'A Star Is Born' Oscar-winner Lady Gaga is Joaquin Phoenix, back in character as the Joker after winning his own Academy Award for the role.

Zach Dionne1248 days ago
This is a photo of Joker 2.
Pop Culture

Todd Phillips Shares First Look at Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Over the weekend, director Todd Phillips posted on his Instagram a photo of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a sequel to the 2019 film.

Eric Diep1313 days ago

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