Music

50 Cent Puts Jim Jones on Blast With Video of Alleged Studio Eviction: 'Wanna Be Friends?'

A clip allegedly shows Capo trying to break down a door, presumably of his studio.

(L-R) 50 Cent and Jim Jones.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images | Prince Williams/Getty Images

50 Cent is showing no signs of easing up on Jim Jones following rumors that the Dipset Capo had been evicted from his podcast studio for being behind on the rent.

On Thursday (February 19), Fif took to Instagram to share a clip of what appears to be Jones attempting to break down a door — assumedly belonging to his podcast studio — before he successfully breaks in. The clip was dated February 19.

"Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends?” 50 captioned the post. "I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL."

50 also shared a photo of a notice addressed to Joseph Jones — Jim Jones' government name — saying his "tenacy at the premises has been terminated."

For the last couple of months, 50 has claimed that Capo and his fellow Let’s Rap About It podcast hosts — Maino, Fabolous and Dave East — were "squatting" in the space. In true 50 fashion, he started trolling the crew and offered to buy the studio and a "50 percent" stake in the podcast.

He then furthered his agenda by sharing a recording of an unverified phone call in which an individual, believed to be the studio's owner, says Jones owes him "at least $80,000, if not $180,000."

50 Cent continued to troll Jones last month when he posted a video of Jones’ podcast studio losing power while people were inside, forcing them to walk around with flashlights.

Cam’ron has also gotten in on the fun. In early January, he and Jones went back and forth after the former joked about the latter's alleged financial woes.

"How u worried about me when ya heat off and rent due," Cam quipped, prompting Jones to accuse Cam of being "soft" and "freaky."

"What’s wrong capo?" Cam fired back. "Ya heat off too? I ain’t know… Is hate for you to be 50yrs old wit no heat. What’s ya Zelle bro? I got u."

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