50 Cent Puts Jim Jones on Blast With Video of Alleged Studio Eviction: 'Wanna Be Friends?'

50 Cent is showing no signs of easing up on Jim Jones following rumors that the Dipset Capo had been evicted from his podcast studio for being behind on the rent. On Thursday (February 19), Fif took to Instagram to share a clip of what appears to be Jones attempting to break down a door — assumedly belonging to his podcast studio — before he successfully breaks in. The clip was dated February 19. "Damn bro this wouldn’t happen if we was friends, wanna be friends?” 50 captioned the post. "I don’t know let’s rap about it ! LOL."

"How u worried about me when ya heat off and rent due," Cam quipped, prompting Jones to accuse Cam of being "soft" and "freaky." "What’s wrong capo?" Cam fired back. "Ya heat off too? I ain’t know… Is hate for you to be 50yrs old wit no heat. What’s ya Zelle bro? I got u."