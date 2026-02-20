Music

50 Cent Takes Jim Jones Feud to Next Level By Bringing in Landlord: 'I Own the Joint'

The feud between the two seems to have moved to a whole different, real-estate-based level.

50 Cent wearing a G-Unit cap and chain, next to Jim Jones in sunglasses and a bucket hat, both with heavy necklaces.
(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images), (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

50 Cent is escalating his feud with Jim Jones after sharing surveillance footage that appears to show the Dipset capo trying to force his way into a property tied to the G-Unit mogul.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent shared a photo of himself posing with a man, presumably the owner of the building where Jones films his podcast, as well as several videos showing Jones kicking at a door in a hallway before gaining entry. Alongside the video, 50 issued a direct warning.

“Sam is my partner I own the joint, now you’re gonna fix every door you kick or I’m gonna kick ya ass jimmy,” he wrote. “By Monday, you’re destroying my property.”

The surveillance footage, dated February 19, appears to show Jones repeatedly striking the door before it opens.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, the video added fuel to an already tense back-and-forth between the two hip-hop veterans.

50 Cent has spent months publicly trolling Jones over alleged financial issues connected to his podcast studio, at one point claiming the Harlem rapper and his collaborators were behind on rent and facing eviction. The G-Unit general previously mocked the situation online and even joked about buying the building himself. The studio, which Jones calls the IFC Factory (short for Intellectual Factory of Content), is located in the Bronx.

Jones responded when 50 first shared the video of him kicking the door. In an Instagram post, Jones performs several martial arts moves while The Last Dragon plays in the background.

“Kunfu [sic] Jim is what they call him. I need u good movie to watch on this big screen we got cable lol,” Jones wrote.

After 50’s landlord post, Jim fired back on his Instagram Story.

“Give me a second I’m tryin to figure out Wht I need to promo while [I] Got th spot light again,” he wrote.

Complex has reached out to the IFC Factory for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

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