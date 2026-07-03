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We caught up with the revered UK music exec to talk about his new BET documentary, ‘Darcus Beese: In His Own Words’, his new music stable, D.A.P., the future of A&R and more.Joseph JP Patterson
The Internet got mad Ariana Grande and Jessie J are covering "The Boy Is Mine." We explain why everyone needs to chill out.Insanul Ahmed
The LeBron James-produced comedy just returned to Starz for a fourth season, and the cast stopped by Complex to give a preview of what to expect.Dria Roland
From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.Erik Leijon