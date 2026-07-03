Jessie J

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jessie J
Music

Jessie J Shares Apology to Nicki Minaj Over "Bang Bang" Drama

Jessie J has shared a heartfelt apology to Nicki Minaj after the rapper slammed her for getting the origin story of their 2014 hit 'Bang Bang' wrong.

Brad Callas1804 days ago
Jessie J Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Responds to Jessie J's Claim That She Asked To Be On "Bang Bang"

Nicki Minaj responded to Jessie J on Twitter the other day after the latter told Glamour that Nicki asked to be on her chart-topping smash hit "Bang Bang."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1806 days ago
Stevie Wonder and fans
Music

Donald Glover Belts Out "Superstition" with Stevie Wonder, Kelly Rowland and More

They were joined by Jessie J and Luke James to perform the classic at Wonder's birthday bash.

Sajae Elder2990 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Grease: Live' Wisely Enlists Carly Rae Jepsen for the Role of Frenchy

FOX's 2016 musical extravaganza also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Julianne Hough, and Aaron Tveit.

Trace William Cowen3943 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Ariana Grande, Ne-Yo, Jessie Ware, Jason Derulo and More To Remake Classic Disney Songs

'We Love Disney' for bringing our childhood back with this new album. They announced at their D23 convention that our favorite songs from classic Disney movies.

jessielmorris3987 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Ariana Grande and Jessie J Aren't Going to Remake Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine"

"The Boy Is Mine" producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jenkins teased the potential collab earlier this month, but it's a no-go.

Justin Block4253 days ago
Music

Ariana Grande and Jessie J Are Remaking Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine"

File this one under probably not a good idea but we'll reserve final judgment until we hear the finished song.

Zach Frydenlund4266 days ago
Music

Watch Jessie J's "Burnin' Up" Video f/ 2 Chainz

Her new album, "Sweet Talker," drops next week.

Zach Frydenlund4301 days ago
Music

Watch Jessie J's "Bang Bang" Video f/ Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

Jessie J unleashes the new video for "Bang Bang" following her performance at the MTV VMAs.

Zach Frydenlund4345 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's "Bang Bang"

Ariana recruits Jessie J and Nicki Minaj for the latest single from her upcoming album, "My Everything."

Zach Frydenlund4372 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Video: Jessie J f/ Big Sean & Dizzee Rascal "Wild"

Just a few days after releasing "Wild," the lead single off her as-yet-titled sophomore album, British singer Jessie J comes through today with the video.

edwinortiz4798 days ago
Music

Listen: Jessie J f/ Big Sean & Dizzee Rascal "Wild"

Jessie J is prepping her sophomore album and we finally get the first single from the project, entitled "Wild."

BJosephs4801 days ago
Photo Removed
Style

Jessie J Shares Photos of Her Shaved Head on Twitter (Video)

Jessie J is now a bald lady. She stated months ago that she was going to shave her head, and she finally did it.

Justin Ray4872 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App