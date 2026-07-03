Jessie-Reyez

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Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Group B - FIFA World Cup 2026
Music

Jessie Reyez Celebrates Album Release and Birthday With Drake at CN Tower

The singer released her fourth LP and performed at the FIFA World Cup before celebrating with Drizzy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams29 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
Music

Daniel Caesar, Jessie Reyez On 2023 Polaris Music Prize Long List

The annual Canadian music prize named its 40 album long list, which includes both new and recognizable names.

Erik Leijon1130 days ago
Jessie Reyez at dreamville
Music

Prism Prize Reveals Nominees for Best Canadian Music Video: Jessie Reyez, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, MorMor

The Prism Prize – which celebrates outstanding artistry in Canadian music videos – has revealed its top ten nominees including Jessie Reyez and Tanya Tagaq

Louis Pavlakos1158 days ago
lil durk at lollapalooza 2022
Music

Lil Durk, Jessie Reyez, Glorilla To Perform at Quebec City's Festival D'éte de Québec

Lil Durk and Pitbull will be some of the many artists headlining this year’s Festival D’éte de Québec. The festival will span 11 days, running from July 6-16.

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
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Jessie reyez at 2023 juno awards
Music

Recap: Jessie Reyez, Tobi, The Weeknd Win at 2023 Juno Awards

The 2023 Juno Awards are underway following Saturday night’s Opening Night Awards where it handed out several awards including Single of the Year.

Louis Pavlakos1222 days ago
Lu Kala photo for spotify
Music

Listen to Lu Kala's Co-Curated Equal Canada Playlist on Spotify for International Women's Day

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Congolese-Canadian singer Lu Kala is joining forces with Spotify to curate tracks for its Equal Canada playlist.

Louis Pavlakos1229 days ago
The Weeknd at avatar premiere
Music

The Weeknd Leads 2023 Juno Awards Nominations With Six

The Juno Awards unveiled the full list of nominations today and leading the count is The Weeknd who tallied six nods in just as many categories.

Louis Pavlakos1263 days ago
Jessie Reyez performing live
Music

Jessie Reyez Drops Video For "Forever" Featuring 6lack

Jessie Reyez dropped the video for her song “Forever” featuring 6lack off her latest album Yessie​​​​​​​ as a Facebook exclusive for two days.

Louis Pavlakos1309 days ago
Jessie Reyez and host Alex Narvaez
Music

Jessie Reyez on 'Yessie,' Headlining Tour, and Latin Heritage Month

Jessie Reyez discusses the process behind 'Yessie,' levelling up in her career, and Latin Heritage Month at a Colombian Bakery in Toronto with Complex Canada.

Alex Narvaez1355 days ago
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New Jessie Reyez album Yessie
Music

Jessie Reyez Drops New Album 'Yessie,' Shares "Only One" Live Performance

Two years after dropping her debut album, Toronto artist Jessie Reyez is back with sophomore release Yessie and a live performance of her song "Only One."

Erik Leijon1401 days ago
jessie reyez album release cover art for 'yessie'
Music

Jessie Reyez Drops New Single "Mutual Friend," Announces Next Album 'Yessie'

Jessie Reyez unveils her new single "Mutual Friend," and after nearly a two year wait, announces the release date for her upcoming album, 'Yessie.'

Bianca Thompson1436 days ago
Jessie Reyez and Grandson at the premiere of 'The Suicide Squad'
Music

grandson and Jessie Reyez Talk 'Suicide Squad' and Pitch Superhero Team With Drake and Nickelback

The Canadian artists chat about making a song and music video for 'The Suicide Squad' and pitch their dream Canadian superhero team with Drake and Nickelback.

Alex Narvaez1806 days ago
jameson irish whiskey 2021
Music

Watch Jessie Reyez, Kojaque, Denise Chaila & More Deliver Unmissable Live Performances On St. Patrick’s Day

Jameson Connects want you to celebrate St Patrick's Day by joining them with a live showcase from the streets of Toronto with R&B superstar Jessie Reyez.

Jacob Davey1954 days ago

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