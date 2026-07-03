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From Drake and The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez and more, here are The 20 Best Canadian Songs of 2022 from Complex Canada's Top Music of the Year lists.Erik Leijon
Drake and The Weeknd continued their streaks, but Canada had a busy year beyond OVO and XO. Here are Complex Canada’s selections for the 20 best albums of 2022.Erik Leijon
Jessie Reyez brought 'YESSIE' to life on stage in Los Angeles this week. She tells us about prioritizing connection and presence, prepping for shows and more.Shirley Ju
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.Alex Nino Gheciu