Justin Ray
Latest Stories
Xu Bing Installs Two 12-Ton Birds Made of Construction Equipment at Mass MoCA
That's a lot of bird.
The Week in Art (Instagram Edition)
This week features Marina Abramovic, Rick Ross, JR, and more.
Joe Johnson Photographs Humongous Megachurches Across America
This is how you put on a show.
Street Art Duo ETAM Cru Trapped a Woman Inside of a Jar of Strawberries
The imagination is limitless.
Man Climbs Into a Dead Shark for an Unforgettable Photo (Video)
What has been seen cannot be unseen.
Photographer Gail Quagliata Is Taking Pictures of Every Bodega in Manhattan
There are about 4,000 corner stores on her list.
Kate Upton Is Dynamite in David Yurman's Fall Ad Campaign (Video)
The ads also feature models Dree Hemingway, Anais Mali, and Catrinel Menghia.
We Tumblforya: Cop Selfies
Even if it's your job to protect society, you still have time to photograph yourself.
Soo Joo Stuns in Many Different Looks for Lurve Magazine by Dario Catellani
She looks fierce in anything.
Here's Your Chance to Paint a Mural in NYC's East Village
Your dream can come true.
Photographer Carl Warner's "Bodyscapes" Will Change the Way You Look At Skin
You won't look at skin the
New Exhibit Reveals Francis Bacon Asked Henry Moore for Sculpting Lessons
That's like Kobe asking Gaga for singing lessons, except not really.
Street Artist ND'A Painted a Fresh New Mural in NYC's Little Italy
Oh you fancy now, huh?
The CIA Museum Displays the Gun Found Next to Osama Bin Laden When He Was Killed
Check out photos of it here.
Vanessa Hudgens Made a Dope Reproduction of a Painting by Salvador Dalí
We're a little bit shocked too.
The Silent Dude in Penn & Teller Is Directing a Film About Vermeer
Who saw that one coming?
Hidden Cameras Capture Bears Busting out Some Killer Dance Moves (Video)
This is what goes on in nature when we're not around.