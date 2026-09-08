Justin Ray Portrait

Justin Ray

Joined July 2014 | 1234 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Week in Art (Instagram Edition)

This week features Marina Abramovic, Rick Ross, JR, and more.

Justin Ray4794 days ago
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Joe Johnson Photographs Humongous Megachurches Across America

This is how you put on a show.

Justin Ray4795 days ago
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Street Art Duo ETAM Cru Trapped a Woman Inside of a Jar of Strawberries

The imagination is limitless.

Justin Ray4795 days ago

Man Climbs Into a Dead Shark for an Unforgettable Photo (Video)

What has been seen cannot be unseen.

Justin Ray4795 days ago
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Photographer Gail Quagliata Is Taking Pictures of Every Bodega in Manhattan

There are about 4,000 corner stores on her list.

Justin Ray4795 days ago
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Kate Upton Is Dynamite in David Yurman's Fall Ad Campaign (Video)

The ads also feature models Dree Hemingway, Anais Mali, and Catrinel Menghia.

Justin Ray4796 days ago
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The Hottest Photo Shoots of July 2013

Sexy ladies hit the beach.

Justin Ray4796 days ago
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We Tumblforya: Cop Selfies

Even if it's your job to protect society, you still have time to photograph yourself.

Justin Ray4797 days ago
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Soo Joo Stuns in Many Different Looks for Lurve Magazine by Dario Catellani

She looks fierce in anything.

Justin Ray4797 days ago
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Here's Your Chance to Paint a Mural in NYC's East Village

Your dream can come true.

Justin Ray4797 days ago

New Exhibit Reveals Francis Bacon Asked Henry Moore for Sculpting Lessons

That's like Kobe asking Gaga for singing lessons, except not really.

Justin Ray4797 days ago
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Street Artist ND'A Painted a Fresh New Mural in NYC's Little Italy

Oh you fancy now, huh?

Justin Ray4797 days ago
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Vanessa Hudgens Made a Dope Reproduction of a Painting by Salvador Dalí

We're a little bit shocked too.

Justin Ray4797 days ago
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The Silent Dude in Penn & Teller Is Directing a Film About Vermeer

Who saw that one coming?

Justin Ray4798 days ago
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Hidden Cameras Capture Bears Busting out Some Killer Dance Moves (Video)

This is what goes on in nature when we're not around.

Justin Ray4798 days ago

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