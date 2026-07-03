Jennie

Jennie is a South Korean singer and rapper best known as a member of BLACKPINK, the K-pop girl group that debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016. As the group’s main rapper and lead vocalist, she made a strong solo impression with her 2018 debut single "SOLO," which showcased her distinctive mix of confident rap delivery and sultry vocals, setting her apart in the competitive K-pop landscape. Her cultural relevance in the global K-pop scene comes from her ability to blend fashion influence with music, often setting trends through her style choices and collaborations with luxury brands. Fans return for her charismatic stage presence and the way she bridges hip-hop elements with mainstream pop, making her a key figure in BLACKPINK’s international appeal.

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Featured

Spanning stadium-shaking singles to intimate album cuts, the superstar quartet boasts one of pop music's tightest catalogs. With the long-awaited 'DEADLINE' EP just released and the group celebrating 10 years together, take a look back at the best of BLACKPINK's career.
Jeff Benjamin

Latest Stories

Jennie for Ray-Ban.
Music

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Named Global Ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta

The K-Pop star fronts a new campaign blending classic eyewear with modern tech style.

Mark Elibert97 days ago
Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California.
Pop Culture

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Teams Up With Frankies Bikinis: See the First Photos

‘I thought it would be a really cool opportunity to show my side of swimwear,’ Jennie said of the new collection.

Holly Riordan112 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Charli XCX attends "The Moment" UK Premiere at Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2026 in London, England. Singer Jennie, real name Jennie Kim, of BLACKPINK performs onstage during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lorde performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.
Music

Charli XCX, Jennie, and Lorde Among Lollapalooza 2026 Performers

The ladies are headliners of the four-day music festival at Chicago's Grant Park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
Black shorts with "Ruby" in red script and a black hoodie featuring a cartoon character with red hair on the back.
Style

Jennie 'Ruby' Merch Collection: How to Buy

Exclusive apparel celebrating the K-pop singer's one-year solo album anniversary is available on Complex.

Complex Staff128 days ago
Blackpink performing on stage, wearing coordinated pink outfits, with dynamic poses and a vibrant pink backdrop.
Style

BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour Is Coming to North America—Shop These Looks Before You Hit the Show

The Complex Shop has everything Blinks need to shut it down at Blackpink's upcoming concerts.

Alex Ocho372 days ago
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K-Pop superstar Jennie with long dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a white top, speaking or reacting, set against a black background.
Music

Watch Jennie Try ‘Da Bomb’ on Hot Ones and Instantly Lose Her Cool

The K-pop star began to spiral as she took on the wings of death.

Alex Ocho393 days ago
Travis Scott on a Complex magazine cover, sitting in a chair with sunglasses, surrounded by screens. Blue spiral binding on the side.
Music

Complex Magazine in Print: How to Buy Issue No. 2

Travis Scott, robot sex, and more are featured in the latest issue.

Trace William Cowen402 days ago
Rihanna, Colman Domingo, and Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Met Galal
Style

2025 Met Gala: Ranking The 15 Best Celebrity Carpet Looks

From Lewis Hamilton in Wales Bonner to Rihanna in Marc Jacobs, these are the 15 best-dressed celebrity guests of the 2025 Met Gala.

Mike DeStefano437 days ago
A collage of fashion items: a white T-shirt with a red circle and line graphic, a black cap with buttons, black socks, sunglasses, green cargo skirt, and black sneakers. travis scott nike
Style

9 Outfits You'll See At Every Summer Music Festival

It’s music fest season. Are you a rager or a rocker? Brat or boho?

YJ Lee464 days ago
A performer in futuristic black armor and sunglasses stands in front of an orange smoky background.
Music

Coachella 2025: The 15 Performances We're Most Excited to See

We took it upon ourselves to look through the over 150 acts performing at Coachella, to find the 15 we’re most excited about.

Miki Hellerbach464 days ago
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Travis Scott in a black jacket and sunglasses on the left; a man in a cowboy hat and suit making a peace sign on the right.
Music

Coachella 2025: How to Watch, Who's Performing, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Travis Scott, Post Malone, Green Day, and Lady Gaga lead this year's lineup.

Trace William Cowen464 days ago
Jennie and Doechii in stylish white outfits lie on a chair, one with braided hair and the other with long black hair, against a gray background.
Music

The 15 Best K-Pop and Rap Collaborations of All Time

From Jennie's electrifying duet with Doechii to Jungkook's smash hit with Latto, here are the best K-pop and rap collaborations of all time.

Ashlee Mitchell477 days ago
Complex Shop
Style

Here's How You Can Cop Exclusive Jennie Merch at Complex Shop

Jennie's 'Ruby' pop-up shop will be at Complex L.A. on Fairfax from March 28-30.

Complex Staff479 days ago
Jennie from BLACKPINK in a feathered outfit, posing at an event.
Music

Jennie Doesn't Feel Pressure About Going Solo After BLACKPINK Success: 'We've Grown'

Jennie opens up about her debut solo album 'Ruby' and more in a new Complex cover story.

Trace William Cowen479 days ago

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