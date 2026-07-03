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Krysten Ritter
Pop Culture

Jessica Jones To Return in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2

The new season comes out next March.

Trey Alston278 days ago
disney plus netflix marvel shows
Pop Culture

Disney+ Adds 'Luke Cage,' 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' and More Past Netflix Shows to Its Marvel Collection

Marvel fans can expect a more streamlined on-demand experience soon enough, as a number of former Netflix original series are moving to Disney+.

Trace William Cowen1598 days ago
Kevin Fiege
Pop Culture

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel Sees ‘Deadpool’ as MCU’s Only R-Rated Property

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige stoked a ton of fan enthusiasm for 'Deadpool'—and even 'Jessica Jones'—during a Disney+ panel at the TCAs on Wednesday.

Alex Galbraith1968 days ago
Stars arrive for the Netflix premiere of Marvel's "The Defenders."
Pop Culture

Marvel TV Boss Jeph Loeb on Netflix Cancellations: 'We Were Blindsided'

R.I.P. 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'Luke Cage,' 'Iron Fist,' and 'Punisher.'

Jose Martinez2530 days ago
jones
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares 'Jessica Jones' Final Season Trailer

New episodes for 'Jessica Jones' drop June 14.

Trace William Cowen2598 days ago
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Krysten Ritter in LA
Pop Culture

Netflix Cancels Marvel's ‘The Punisher’ and ‘Jessica Jones'

Marvel’s last two Netflix series will be canceled, just a month after the debut of 'The Punisher' Season 2.

tara mahadevan2706 days ago
Jon Bernthal in 'Marvel's The Punisher'
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Showrunner Discusses the Possibility of Season 3

Steve Lightfoot, the showrunner of Netflix's 'The Punisher,' discussed the possibility of a season 3 and his decision to take Frank Castle out of New York City.

Hannah Lifshutz2728 days ago
Jon Bernthal attends 'Punisher' Season 2 premiere screening in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

'The Punisher' Season 2 Lost Less Viewers Than Marvel's Other Canceled Netflix Shows

Despite viewership decreasing 40% from season one to season two, 'The Punisher' is performing better than other Marvel titles on Netflix.

Hannah Lifshutz2729 days ago
Actor Mike Colter.
Pop Culture

Netflix Has Decided to Cancel 'Luke Cage' After Two Seasons

The show premiered on the streaming service back in 2016.

Abel Shifferaw2827 days ago
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the defenders not over
Pop Culture

Marvel Won't Rule Out a Second Season of 'The Defenders'

While there are no plans to make a second season, at least one Marvel higher up won't say it's over.

Alex Galbraith2855 days ago
The Defenders
Pop Culture

Marvel Tweets Cryptic Message About Daredevil, The Defenders Respond

Marvel just released a mysterious message about a missing Daredevil on Twitter and the Defenders all have something to say about it. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist's respective Twitter pages each responded to the post.

Victoria L. Johnson2871 days ago
Krysten Ritter
Pop Culture

Krysten Ritter Set to Direct Season 3 Episode of Marvel's 'Jessica Jones'

Krysten Ritter, who stars as the titular character in 'Jessica Jones,' will mark her directorial debut next season on set of the Marvel show. Season 3 has begun filming, but there is currently no word on a release date.

juliarp2941 days ago
new jessica jones trailer
Pop Culture

Jessica Jones Deals With Her Anger In New Trailer for Season 2

The next season of 'Jessica Jones' will arrive March 8.

tara mahadevan3069 days ago
Krysten Ritter
Pop Culture

Jessica Jones' Season 2 Trailer Teases Hellcat (And Maybe the Return of Kilgrave)

Netflix just dropped the 'Jessica Jones' season 2 trailer.

Victoria L. Johnson3082 days ago
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