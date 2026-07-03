Jon Jones

Jon Jones is an American mixed martial artist renowned for holding the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship with a record 11 title defenses, making him one of the most dominant figures in MMA history. He was born on July 19, 1987, in Rochester, New York. His signature style features unorthodox striking, exceptional reach, and a strategic fight IQ that blends wrestling, Muay Thai, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, allowing him to control opponents in unpredictable ways. Jones’s relevance in MMA comes from his ability to adapt mid-fight and exploit opponents’ weaknesses, setting new technical standards for the Light Heavyweight division. Fans and fighters alike study his use of diverse striking angles and clinch control, which have influenced a generation to prioritize versatility and strategic thinking over brute strength alone.

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Latest Stories

Jon Jones Reclaims GOAT Status from Alex Pereira Amid Newly Filed Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Sports

Jon Jones Reignites UFC GOAT Debate After Alex Pereira's KO Loss

Inside Jones’ icy reaction to Pereira’s brutal loss, the explosive GOAT debate it reignited, and how new assault allegations complicate the UFC star’s legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
Jon Jones
Sports

Jon Jones Involved in Road Rage Incident in New Mexico

He told the other man to relax, while he had his hand in his pocket.

Trey Alston103 days ago
A muscular man with tattoos flexing his arms and smiling, standing on a weigh-in stage.
Sports

Jon Jones Calls Potential UFC White House Event 'Bigger Than the Thrilla in Manila'

Jon Jones said the potential White House UFC event would be "historic."

Mark Elibert366 days ago
Jon Jones
Sports

Jon Jones Announces Retirement From UFC, Remembers 'Incredible Highs and Some Tough Lows'

Dana White confirmed Tom Aspinall is the new heavyweight champ.

Trey Alston390 days ago
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Jon Jones
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Jon Jones Advocates for Healthcare Price Transparency in Super Bowl Ad

He called this "the most important fight of my career.”

tara mahadevan525 days ago
Jon Jones, wearing a leather jacket, smiles widely. Donald Trump, in a blue suit and red tie, smiles confidently.
Sports

Watch Jon Jones Do Trump Dance, Hand Incoming President His Belt After Knockout Win

Trump was well-received by fans attending UFC 309.

Mark Elibert607 days ago
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Sports

Troubling Alleged Details Emerge on Jon Jones' Domestic Violence Arrest (UPDATE)

Police were reportedly called over a “domestic disturbance” that left Jones' fiancée “bleeding from her nose/mouth” at Caesars Palace before he was arrested.

Brenton Blanchet1753 days ago
Jon Jones waits backstage during the UFC 247 ceremonial weigh in.
Sports

Jon Jones Shares Video of Himself Chasing Down Alleged Burglar With Shotgun

Jon Jones posts surveillance footage where he was in pursuit of an alleged burglar with a shotgun in his hand outside of his home.

Jose Martinez2084 days ago
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Sports

People Slam Jon Jones for Seemingly Taking Shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov After UFC 254 Win

Jon Jones is getting some heat on Twitter for shifting attention to himself after Khabib won his UFC 254 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Jordan Rose2092 days ago
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Jon Jones Arrested in New Mexico For DWI and Negligent Use of Firearm

The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has reportedly been released from custody.

Joe Price2304 days ago
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Style

Jon Jones Announced as New Ambassador for boohooMAN

The worldwide online retailer said the partnership will bring a "new dynamic" to the brand's model of collaborating with celebs and athletes.

Trace William Cowen2332 days ago
Jon Jones looks on during a Light Heavyweight title bout
Sports

Jon Jones Calls Out Daniel Cormier After Winning UFC Title: 'Daddy's Home'

"I mean, what guy just gives up his belt when someone else is home. Daddy is home, DC. Come prove to the man that you are the 'Champ Champ.' I'm here."

Xavier Hamilton2756 days ago
UFC lightweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones .
Sports

Jon Jones Belittles Female Reporter Over Drug Testing Question

Jon Jones and UFC president Dana White engaged in a contentious back-and-forth with a reporter after she questions the last-minute UFC 232 move.

Jose Martinez2759 days ago
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.
Sports

Daniel Cormier on (Not) Fighting Jon Jones Again: 'I've Come to Terms With Everything'

"Sometimes you need things and sometimes you don't," Cormier said.

Gavin Evans2811 days ago
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