JONES

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JONES
Music

Premiere: R&B Hitmaker JONES Calls On Joe Hertz For Bouncy "Giving It Up" Remix

Their past work together and the creative chemistry they've built up over the years is plain to hear from start to finish.

James Keith2235 days ago
Mike Rogers
Music

Premiere: Hear "Loose Ideas" From Mike Rogers, JONES, Tiggs Da Author And MYBADD

An instant stepper and features a stellar cast of vocal contributors.

Tobi Oke2971 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

JONES Shares a Mesmerizing Cover of Calvin Harris' "How Deep Is Your Love"

This is one more reason you need to know JONES.

jessielmorris3837 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Next Wave: Meet JONES, the Next Pop Sensation

Get familiar with the talented singer JONES—she's the latest pop import from the UK set to take the U.S. by storm this year.

jessielmorris3837 days ago

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