January Jones

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January Jones
Pop Culture

January Jones Trolls ‘National Enquirer’ for Reaching Out About Her ‘Desperate’ Bikini Pictures

January Jones got the last laugh when the 'National Enquirer' reached out to her seeking comment for a story her about her Instagram habits.

Alex Galbraith2046 days ago
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Pop Culture

Is January Jones a Homewrecker?

Bobby Flay's ex-wife says she had an affair with her husband.

ianservantes4068 days ago
Pop Culture

AMC's Sister Networks Paying Tribute to 'Mad Men' By Going Dark During Finale

BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and We TV will eschew regular programming during the series finale on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen4083 days ago
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Pop Culture

January Jones: Men “Should Serve Women Instead of Acting Like Little Bitches With Vaginas”

January Jones made a very loud proclamation on Instagram about her feminist views.

Doug Sibor4199 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jon Hamm Calls the End of "Mad Men" "Painful"

The countdown begins.

nancy-stiles4206 days ago
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Pop Culture

January Jones's #TBT Photo of Her Mid-'90s Modeling Days Is Flawless

January Jones just posted an amazing #tbt photo on her Instagram.

Tanya Ghahremani4418 days ago
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Pop Culture

January Jones Doesn't See a Happy Ending for Betty Draper

Wasn't fat Betty punishment enough?

nancy-stiles4920 days ago
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Pop Culture

January Jones Doesn't Think She's Going To Be In "X-Men: Days Of Future Past"

The movie is crowded enough as it is.

Jason Serafino4922 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mad Men" Recap: "It's Every Man For Himself"

Selfish desires collide as the egos of Betty, Don, Pete, and Roger are all tested.

ShantÃ© Cosme5177 days ago
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Pop Culture

January Jones Eats Pills Made Out Of Her Placenta

She says that's what gives her energy on the set of "Mad Men."

Paul Cantor5225 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: The New "Mad Men" Teaser Shows Betty Draper At Her Worst

Betty may now rival Don with her wicked ways.

ShantÃ© Cosme5259 days ago
"X-Men: First Class" Holds Up As The Year's Best Comic Book Movie Image
Pop Culture

House Calls: "X-Men: First Class" Holds Up As The Year's Best Comic Book Movie

This week's slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases also includes the badass Hanna from X-Men, Will Ferrell's Everything Must Go, and Fringe's slept-on third season.

MattBarone5428 days ago
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Pop Culture

January Jones Not "Approachable" Says Tiny "Mad Men" Star

Her former onscreen son has some harsh words.

Christopher Rosen5442 days ago
Pop Culture

"Mad Men" Sets Film Date for Season 5

Will Betty be pregnant?

Christopher Rosen5468 days ago
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Pop Culture

House Calls: Good Acting Salvages Clunky Sci-Fi In "The Adjustment Bureau"

This week’s slate of DVD/Blu-ray releases also includes <em>Cedar Rapids</em>, <em<the eagle<="" em="">, <em>Unknown</em>, and <em>Louie: Season One</em>.

MattBarone5505 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "X-Men: First Class" Gives Mutants Their Swag Back Tenfold

Rejoice, comic heads: Marvel Comics' non-Avengers franchise has been reinvigorated in grand fashion.

MattBarone5523 days ago

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