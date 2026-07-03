Jason Momoa

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Jason Momoa Brought His 2 Kids with Lisa Bonet to 'Supergirl' Premiere
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Brings His 2 Kids to the ‘Supergirl’ Red Carpet

The actor posed with Lola and Nakoa-Wolf at the London event, days after reuniting with Lisa Bonet for their daughter’s graduation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Lisa Bonet Reunites with Jason Momoa for Daughter Lola's High School Graduation
Pop Culture

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa Reunite for Daughter Lola’s Emotional Graduation Moment

Inside the rare family moment as the divorced stars share hugs, leis, and pride for 18-year-old Lola’s big day in Los Angeles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
US actress Adria Arjona and US actor Jason Momoa arrive for the screening of the film "Splitsville" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2025.
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa’s Girlfriend Adria Arjona Shares Loving Birthday Tribute on Instagram

Jason Momoa looks happy as can be in a loving birthday tribute from his girlfriend, Adria Arjona.

Sarah Vincent350 days ago
Jason Momoa attends the world premiere of the Apple TV+ drama series "Chief of War" at Ko Olina Beach Park on July 18, 2025 in Kapolei, Hawaii.
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Reveals Dramatic Transformation for 'Dune: Part 3'

The actor is returning to Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' universe after sitting out the second movie.

Alex Gonzalez351 days ago
Man in a black tank top and green hat holding a chicken in a movie theater, with text: "Bringing a real chicken into the Minecraft movie."
Pop Culture

A Minecraft Movie’ Screening Ends in Chaos After Attendee Shows Up With Live Chicken

The viral "chicken jockey" moment in the film had one fan taking things a step too far.

Alex Ocho462 days ago
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Jason Momoa makes a heart shape with his hands, wearing a black shirt, sunglasses, and a patterned arm tattoo, during a public appearance
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Goes Instagram Official With Adria Arjona: 'Mi Amor'

The actor recently hinted he was in a new relationship during an appearance at a Comic Con festival in Basingstoke, England.

Brad Callas787 days ago
jason momoa
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Ponders Possibility of 'One Day' Making 'Really Good Movie'

Critics were not impressed with last month's 'Aquaman' sequel.

Trace William Cowen909 days ago
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Clarifies That He’s ‘Just Houseless’ and ‘Not Homeless’ Amid Divorce From Lisa Bonet

The 'Aquaman' actor says he hopes to own a home someday.

Alex Ocho915 days ago
Pop Culture

Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa (UPDATE)

The former couple announced their separation in January of 2022.

tara mahadevan920 days ago
Pop Culture

'Aquaman 2’, ‘Wonka,' and More Bring Christmas Week Box Office Success to $281 Million

'Wonka' led all films on Christmas Day, while the 'Aquaman' sequel, 'The Color Purple,' 'Migration' and 'Anyone But You' were close runner-ups.

Jaelani Turner-Williams929 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Expresses Doubt for the Future of Aquaman: 'It's Not Looking Too Good'

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' the sequel to the 2018 film, hits theaters next weekend.

Brad Callas943 days ago
jason momoa and amber heard are pictured
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Allegedly Showed Up Drunk to ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Set Dressed Like Johnny Depp

The sequel to the 2018 DCEU film is now set to arrive this December after multiple delays.

Trace William Cowen1010 days ago
Vin Diesel in a new Fast and Furious movie
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Fast X’

The latest film in the 'Fast &amp; Furious' franchise, dubbed 'Fast X,' is expected to be followed by what will mark the final entry in the main series.

Trace William Cowen1253 days ago
Chris Rock is seen holding an iPhone
Pop Culture

Watch Chris Rock, Larry David, Halle Berry, and More Read Mean Tweets on ‘Kimmel’

Nice tweets have absolutely no place in this ongoing series from Jimmy Kimmel, the latest edition of which opens with Brian Cox of 'Succession.'

Trace William Cowen1372 days ago
Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ original series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles premier at DGA Theater Complex
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Shares Video of His Hair Being Shaved to Protest Single-Use Plastics

Jason Momoa has gotten rid of his signature locks to protest the use of single-use plastics. The 'Aquaman' actor took to Instagram to reveal the big change.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1410 days ago
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Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Justice League"
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Teases Return of Ben Affleck's Batman in 'Aquaman 2'

Momoa seemingly broke the news via Instagram on Thursday, when he posted photos of him and Affleck on the Warner Bros. lot: "All great things coming."

Joshua Espinoza1449 days ago
Amber Heard for news story
Pop Culture

Amber Heard Spokesperson Addresses Reports That Actress Was Cut From 'Aquaman 2'

A spokesperson for Amber Heard is speaking on reports that the actress was cut from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' the forthcoming DC sequel.

Brad Callas1493 days ago

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