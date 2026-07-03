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Here’s your proper introduction to the DC Universe’s punk rock antiheroKhal
'Dune' was filmed on location in Hungary and Jordan and is slated to hit U.S. theaters and HBO Max later this month via Warner Bros. and Legendary.Trace William Cowen
Cardi B has joined the conversation and gave her two cents on the recent trend of celebs revealing that they don't like bathing their kids that often.Jordan Rose
Pop Culture
‘Aquaman’ Producer Speaks on Johnny Depp Fans’ Campaign to Have Amber Heard Removed From Franchise
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' producer Peter Safran addressed Johnny Depp fans' campaign calling for Amber Heard’s removal from the franchise.Brad Callas