Jason Momoa Ponders Possibility of 'One Day' Making 'Really Good Movie'

This reflection from Momoa follows the negative critical response to last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sequel, with the actor himself telling Entertainment Tonight in December that it's not "looking too good" in terms of his take on the character moving forward.

While many may be most familiar with Momoa in connection with Aquaman and similar fare, it's worth pointing out that Denis Villeneuve's Dune, an excellent film, counts him among the sci-fi gem's extended cast.

Next for the actor is a co-starring role alongside Jack Black in Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess' Minecraft adaptation, set for an April 2025 rollout. Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kate McKinnon are also set to star.

Speaking of awards shows, nominees for the 2024 edition of the Oscars will be announced next Tuesday. As always, we'll be covering. Stay tuned.