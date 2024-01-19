Jason Momoa Ponders Possibility of 'One Day' Making 'Really Good Movie'

Jason Momoa has considered making a “really good movie” at some point in his career.
In a conversation with Emily Longeretta for Variety coinciding with the release of his new Max series On the Roam, the Aquaman and Fast X actor opened up about his past and future filmography choices, including titles he’s “gotta go back to” at some point. Amid these remarks, he conceded that “none” of his feature work has been awards-worthy thus far, though he’s not disinterested in pushing in that direction later.
“I’ve just never been a part of movies that—none of my movies are going to the awards. I’m not really that guy," Momoa said. "So maybe one day it’d be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it’s a really, really good movie.”
This reflection from Momoa follows the negative critical response to last year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sequel, with the actor himself telling Entertainment Tonight in December that it's not "looking too good" in terms of his take on the character moving forward.
While many may be most familiar with Momoa in connection with Aquaman and similar fare, it's worth pointing out that Denis Villeneuve's Dune, an excellent film, counts him among the sci-fi gem's extended cast.
Next for the actor is a co-starring role alongside Jack Black in Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess' Minecraft adaptation, set for an April 2025 rollout. Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kate McKinnon are also set to star.
Speaking of awards shows, nominees for the 2024 edition of the Oscars will be announced next Tuesday. As always, we'll be covering. Stay tuned.