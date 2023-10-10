Jason Momoa Allegedly Showed Up Drunk to ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Set Dressed Like Johnny Depp

As probably should have been expected, Aquaman sequel talk has now taken a turn toward the decidedly headlineable, including allegations of the drunken variety.

Tuesday, Variety’s Tatiana Siegel published a report detailing allegations about the shoot behind Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is now expected to hit theaters this December. Among the more headlineable claims is that star Jason Momoa allegedly showed up to set "dressing like Johnny [Depp]" while drunk.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” notes from Amber Heard’s therapist reportedly read. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

As the report makes clear, these notes have surfaced due to “Depp fans” on Reddit. The notes stem from legal proceedings related to Depp and Heard's widely publicized defamation trial.

A DC rep, meanwhile, disputed these remarks by stating that Momoa had “conducted himself in a professional manner” during the shoot. Meanwhile, a source told the publication that he wasn’t dressed like Depp. Instead, the source added, the actor was known to dress in “that bohemian style” more generally.

For the full report, including insight on allegations of Heard nearly being fired from the long-awaited sequel, see here.

As DC fans are well aware, the Aquaman sequel was initially expected to arrive much sooner but was ultimately hit with several delays. The film, helmed by returning director James Wan, recently rolled out a new trailer ahead of its Dec. 20 theatrical drop.

Lost Kingdom will serve as the closing entry in the DCEU era of film adaptations. Momoa, however, is rumored to be potentially returning in the new era of DC, albeit in a completely different role.