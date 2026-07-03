Captain Murphy

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Music

Hannibal Buress Pretends to Be MF DOOM Onstage at Adult Swim Festival

Hannibal Buress played with the hearts of fans.

Xavier Hamilton2434 days ago
Music

Flying Lotus Announces New Captain Murphy Music For 2016

Flying Lotus announces plans to release new Captain Murphy music in 2016.

Jay Balfour3915 days ago
Music

Listen: Captain Murphy f/ DOOM, Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat "Between Villains"

Exactly the sounds you'd want to hear from the crew.

Lauren Nostro4718 days ago
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Flying Lotus Talks About His Alter Ego Captain Murphy for the First Time

FlyLo explains why he chose to reveal his identity, and says he is currently working on new Captain Murphy material.

Daniel Isenberg4934 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Captain Murphy "Duality"

So...who is this guy?

Andrew Martin4989 days ago
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Music

Listen: Captain Murphy f/ Azizi Gibson and Jeremiah Jae "Immaculation"

The mysterious spitter drops another dope new rap song.

Daniel Isenberg5003 days ago
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Music

Listen: Captain Murphy "The Killing Joke"

Produced by Flying Lotus.

Andrew Martin5056 days ago
Music

Listen: Captain Murphy "Shake Weight (TNGHT Version)"

The mysterious rapper goes in over some TNGHT production.

Andrew Martin5086 days ago
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Music

Listen: Captain Murphy "The Ritual"

Who is this dude?

Andrew Martin5100 days ago

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