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Sal Maicki

Joined September 2015 | 36 posts
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Latest Stories

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15 Mixtapes That Should Have Won Grammys

If the Grammy regulations changed, and free mixtapes were eligible, these should've won.

Sal Maicki3783 days ago
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A Possible Theory of Beyoncé's 'LEMONADE'

If the album is indeed autobiographical, this is when it likely went down.

Sal Maicki3796 days ago
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How Music Is Running the 2016 Presidential Primaries

Musicians have always relied on the political climate for source material. Now, politicians are relying on them.

Sal Maicki3811 days ago
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Here Are All the Changes Made to Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" So Far

We listened close, so you don't have to.

Sal Maicki3821 days ago
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Neon Indian Gets Bizarre in the "Techno Clique" Video

The song is off 'Vega Intl. Night School.'

Sal Maicki3828 days ago
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The Road to Success: A Brief Timeline of DJ Khaled's Blessings

We've chronicled the king of Miami's greatest hits from the past six months.

Sal Maicki3846 days ago
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Interview: Santigold Discusses Life Inside the Shrinkwrapped Pop Machine and Her New Album, '99¢'

Santi talks state of pop music, being shrinkwrapped in plastic for her album cover and how to combat the new ways to market yourself in the industry.

Sal Maicki3857 days ago
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Interview: Wild Nothing on Creating Space for His Expansive New LP, 'Life of Pause'

Jack Tatum talks recording in Sweden and his most expansive work to date.

Sal Maicki3874 days ago
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Here Are All the Albums That Went Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum Thanks to the RIAA's New Rules

These records now have new certifications according to the RIAA.

Sal Maicki3881 days ago
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Listen to Animal Collective's "Lying in the Grass"

The neo-psychedelic Baltimore outfit takes things in a poppy direction.

Sal Maicki3881 days ago

Vince Staples Defies Gravity in the Video for "Lift Me Up"

Vince takes us to Long Beach in his latest video.

Sal Maicki3885 days ago

Meek Mill Just Enrolled in College

Meek is hitting the books.

Sal Maicki3891 days ago
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Cousin Stizz Drops an Early Anthem for Super Bowl 2016

Put this on replay.

Sal Maicki3891 days ago
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Watch Destructo's "4 Real" Video f/ Ty Dolla $ign and Makonnen

The unlikely trio team up for a vibrant spectacle.

Sal Maicki3891 days ago
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The 10 Best Covers of David Bowie Classics

Countless artists have worked within Bowie's framework to reinterpret these gems.

Sal Maicki3902 days ago
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Rihanna Rewards Patient Fans With Tickets to 'ANTI' Tour

But we're still waiting on the album.

Sal Maicki3927 days ago

Missy Elliott and Ciara Reunited at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Missy was honored as an innovator at the event.

Sal Maicki3933 days ago

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