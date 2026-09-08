Sal Maicki
Latest Stories
15 Mixtapes That Should Have Won Grammys
If the Grammy regulations changed, and free mixtapes were eligible, these should've won.
A Possible Theory of Beyoncé's 'LEMONADE'
If the album is indeed autobiographical, this is when it likely went down.
How Music Is Running the 2016 Presidential Primaries
Musicians have always relied on the political climate for source material. Now, politicians are relying on them.
Here Are All the Changes Made to Kanye West's "The Life of Pablo" So Far
We listened close, so you don't have to.
Neon Indian Gets Bizarre in the "Techno Clique" Video
The song is off 'Vega Intl. Night School.'
The Road to Success: A Brief Timeline of DJ Khaled's Blessings
We've chronicled the king of Miami's greatest hits from the past six months.
Interview: Santigold Discusses Life Inside the Shrinkwrapped Pop Machine and Her New Album, '99¢'
Santi talks state of pop music, being shrinkwrapped in plastic for her album cover and how to combat the new ways to market yourself in the industry.
The First 30 Seconds of Kanye West's "Father Stretch My Hands (Pt. 1)" Inspired the Best Meme of the Year so Far
If young Metro don't trust you...
Interview: Wild Nothing on Creating Space for His Expansive New LP, 'Life of Pause'
Jack Tatum talks recording in Sweden and his most expansive work to date.
Here Are All the Albums That Went Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum Thanks to the RIAA's New Rules
These records now have new certifications according to the RIAA.
Listen to Animal Collective's "Lying in the Grass"
The neo-psychedelic Baltimore outfit takes things in a poppy direction.
Vince Staples Defies Gravity in the Video for "Lift Me Up"
Vince takes us to Long Beach in his latest video.
Watch Destructo's "4 Real" Video f/ Ty Dolla $ign and Makonnen
The unlikely trio team up for a vibrant spectacle.
The 10 Best Covers of David Bowie Classics
Countless artists have worked within Bowie's framework to reinterpret these gems.
Rihanna Rewards Patient Fans With Tickets to 'ANTI' Tour
But we're still waiting on the album.
Missy Elliott and Ciara Reunited at the Billboard Women in Music Awards
Missy was honored as an innovator at the event.