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'Sopranos' Actors Claim HBO Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million to Turn Down 'The Office' Role
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‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Addresses James Gandolfini Skipping Her Wedding
'Jim didn’t show up. No indication. No warning,' she said.
Michael Imperioli Shares Emotional Message on 11th Anniversary of James Gandolfini's Death
The two starred opposite each other in all six seasons of the HBO classic.
New Jersey Jokes 'Sopranos' Theme Song Will Follow School Pledge for April Fools'
The state's X account has earned a reputation for its quips.
Here's How Much Tony Soprano's Booth From Final Scene of ‘The Sopranos’ Went for on Ebay (UPDATE)
The scene was shot at Holsten’s diner in New Jersey.
'The Sopranos' Creator David Chase Says the Golden Age of TV Is Dead: 'It Is Getting Worse'
Chase said that he's been told to "dumb down" his work and avoid making anything that "requires an audience to focus."
James Gandolfini Gave $33,000 Checks to 16 'Sopranos' Castmates Following HBO Contract Dispute
James Gandolfini gave $33,000 checks to 16 of his co-stars from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' after having a contract dispute with the network.
‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Gives Definitive Answer on Whether Ralphie Killed Pie-O-My, Horse Beloved by Tony
The 'Sopranos' creator gives the definitive answer on a question that, for some fans, has remained a source of uncertainty in the larger arc of Ralphie.
HBO Execs Were 'Concerned' About James Gandolfini’s Alcohol and Cocaine Use, New Book Claims
Former HBO CEO Jeff Bewkes claimed in a new tell-all book that some network executives grew concerned about James Gandolfini "staying alive."
Michael Gandolfini Reflects on Stepping Into the Iconic Role of Tony Soprano on 'Fallon'
In 'The Many Saints of Newark,' out tomorrow, Michael Gandolfini plays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the character made a household name by his dad.
James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli Got So Drunk on “Sopranos” Set They Got Chained to a Tree
Michael Imperioli and James Gandolifini got so drunk while filming 'The Sopranos' they had to be chained to a tree, according to cast member Steve Schirripa.
Watch the New Trailer For 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Ahead of its release in theaters next month, Warner Bros. has shared the second trailer for 'The Sopranos' prequel movie 'The Many Saints of Newark.'
Watch the First Trailer for ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’
The film, like most major releases over the past year, was hit with a delayed release due to the pandemic. Now, the rollout for the 'Sopranos' prequel begins.
New Jersey Man Killed Outside of Popular Club From 'Sopranos'
Marko Guberovic, 38, died early Saturday morning after he got into a scramble with three men by Satin Dolls in New Jersey, known as Bada Bing in the show.
Details Emerge of Knicks' 2010 Pitch to LeBron That Saw James Gandolfini Reprise Tony Soprano Role
Details have emerged on the Knicks' 2010 recruiting pitch to LeBron James that involved James Gandolfini and Edie Falco reprising their 'Sopranos' roles.
Lorraine Bracco Says She Once Pranked James Gandolfini With a Fart Machine on 'Sopranos' Set
Lorraine Bracco recalled an instance in which she utilized a fart machine for the purpose of messing with James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos' set.
'Sopranos' Icon James Gandolfini Once Vowed to 'Beat the F*ck Out of' Harvey Weinstein
At the time, Gandolfini's 'Sopranos' co-stars said, Harvey Weinstein was still "king sh*t" in Hollywood. But that didn't deter Gandolfini one bit.