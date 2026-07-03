James Gandolfini

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Actors James Gandolfini and Jamie-Lynn Sigler attend the HBO Emmy after party at the Pacific Design Center on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Addresses James Gandolfini Skipping Her Wedding

'Jim didn’t show up. No indication. No warning,' she said.

Holly Riordan72 days ago
James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli pose together outdoors, with Gandolfini in a black shirt and Imperioli in a white shirt and dark jacket
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Shares Emotional Message on 11th Anniversary of James Gandolfini's Death

The two starred opposite each other in all six seasons of the HBO classic.

Joe Price757 days ago
Five men dressed in dark suits and ties standing solemnly in a cemetery
Pop Culture

New Jersey Jokes 'Sopranos' Theme Song Will Follow School Pledge for April Fools'

The state's X account has earned a reputation for its quips.

tara mahadevan836 days ago
Pop Culture

Here's How Much Tony Soprano's Booth From Final Scene of ‘The Sopranos’ Went for on Ebay (UPDATE)

The scene was shot at Holsten’s diner in New Jersey.

tara mahadevan868 days ago
Pop Culture

'The Sopranos' Creator David Chase Says the Golden Age of TV Is Dead: 'It Is Getting Worse'

Chase said that he's been told to "dumb down" his work and avoid making anything that "requires an audience to focus."

Joe Price914 days ago
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James Gandolfini attends an event.
Pop Culture

James Gandolfini Gave $33,000 Checks to 16 'Sopranos' Castmates Following HBO Contract Dispute

James Gandolfini gave $33,000 checks to 16 of his co-stars from the HBO series 'The Sopranos' after having a contract dispute with the network.

Jose Martinez1667 days ago
David Chase smiles on the red carpet
Pop Culture

‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Gives Definitive Answer on Whether Ralphie Killed Pie-O-My, Horse Beloved by Tony

The 'Sopranos' creator gives the definitive answer on a question that, for some fans, has remained a source of uncertainty in the larger arc of Ralphie.

Trace William Cowen1668 days ago
James Gandolfini attends the premiere of 'The Sopranos' Season 6 premiere.
Pop Culture

HBO Execs Were 'Concerned' About James Gandolfini’s Alcohol and Cocaine Use, New Book Claims

Former HBO CEO Jeff Bewkes claimed in a new tell-all book that some network executives grew concerned about James Gandolfini "staying alive."

Jose Martinez1688 days ago
mg
Pop Culture

Michael Gandolfini Reflects on Stepping Into the Iconic Role of Tony Soprano on 'Fallon'

In 'The Many Saints of Newark,' out tomorrow, Michael Gandolfini plays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the character made a household name by his dad.

Trace William Cowen1751 days ago
James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli
Pop Culture

James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli Got So Drunk on “Sopranos” Set They Got Chained to a Tree

Michael Imperioli and James Gandolifini got so drunk while filming 'The Sopranos' they had to be chained to a tree, according to cast member Steve Schirripa.

Brad Callas1770 days ago
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many saints trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer For 'Sopranos' Prequel Movie 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Ahead of its release in theaters next month, Warner Bros. has shared the second trailer for 'The Sopranos' prequel movie 'The Many Saints of Newark​​​​​.'

Joe Price1773 days ago
newark
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

The film, like most major releases over the past year, was hit with a delayed release due to the pandemic. Now, the rollout for the 'Sopranos' prequel begins.

Trace William Cowen1844 days ago
jersey club
Pop Culture

New Jersey Man Killed Outside of Popular Club From 'Sopranos'

Marko Guberovic, 38, died early Saturday morning after he got into a scramble with three men by Satin Dolls in New Jersey, known as Bada Bing in the show.

Brenton Blanchet1880 days ago
James Gandolfini
Pop Culture

Details Emerge of Knicks' 2010 Pitch to LeBron That Saw James Gandolfini Reprise Tony Soprano Role

Details have emerged on the Knicks' 2010 recruiting pitch to LeBron James that involved James Gandolfini and Edie Falco reprising their 'Sopranos' roles.

Gavin Evans1904 days ago
Lorraine Bracco and James Gandolfini
Pop Culture

Lorraine Bracco Says She Once Pranked James Gandolfini With a Fart Machine on 'Sopranos' Set

Lorraine Bracco recalled an instance in which she utilized a fart machine for the purpose of messing with James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos' set.

Gavin Evans2123 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Sopranos' Icon James Gandolfini Once Vowed to 'Beat the F*ck Out of' Harvey Weinstein

At the time, Gandolfini's 'Sopranos' co-stars said, Harvey Weinstein was still "king sh*t" in Hollywood. But that didn't deter Gandolfini one bit.

Trace William Cowen2220 days ago

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