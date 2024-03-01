Tony Soprano's Booth From Final Scene of ‘The Sopranos’ Up for Auction

Fans can now purchase arguably one of the biggest pieces of memorabilia from The Sopranos: the booth from the show’s final scene, where we last see Tony Soprano.

Holsten’s New Jersey has put the booth up for sale on eBay because the eatery is undergoing some upgrades.

“Own the famous Soprano’s booth from Holsten’s in Bloomfield, NJ! We are currently renovating our booths at Holsten’s,” the eBay listing says. “This is your once in a lifetime chance to own the original booth that the Soprano Family sat in for the final scene of the famous show!”

The purchase includes both seats, the table, and a divider wall that has a plaque reading, “Reserved for the Sopranos Family.”

As of publishing, the current bid on the booth is $37,100, with 136 bids having come in. The auction will end on March 4.

In the final scene of The Sopranos, Tony, Carmela, and AJ are sitting in the booth, waiting for Meadow. The screen then suddenly cuts to black, and the viewer is left wondering about their fate.