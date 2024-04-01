New Jersey Jokes 'Sopranos' Theme Song Will Follow School Pledge for April Fools'

The Sopranos is a New Jersey staple.

So much so that the state’s official X account revealed that the HBO show’s theme song, Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning,” will apparently be commemorated in Jersey’s school system.

“Effective immediately, ‘Woke Up This Morning’ (The Sopranos theme song) by A3 will follow the Pledge of Allegiance in all New Jersey public schools,” @NJGov wrote. “We will not be answering any questions at this time.”

Just a reminder, though, that Monday is indeed April Fools' Day.