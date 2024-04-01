New Jersey Jokes 'Sopranos' Theme Song Will Follow School Pledge for April Fools'

The state's X account has earned a reputation for its quips.

Apr 01, 2024
Four men in suits stand solemnly at a cemetery. They are characters from a TV show
Anthony Neste / Getty Images
The Sopranos is a New Jersey staple.

So much so that the state’s official X account revealed that the HBO show’s theme song, Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning,” will apparently be commemorated in Jersey’s school system.

“Effective immediately, ‘Woke Up This Morning’ (The Sopranos theme song) by A3 will follow the Pledge of Allegiance in all New Jersey public schools,” @NJGov wrote. “We will not be answering any questions at this time.”

Just a reminder, though, that Monday is indeed April Fools' Day.

Image: Tony Soprano in a car, from the TV show, related to NJGov tweet about school pledge

The song is pretty catchy. It accompanies the series’ main character, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), while driving back to his home in North Caldwell, New Jersey, in his Cadillac Escalade.

The state’s X account has earned a reputation for these kinds of quips. In 2020, New Jersey Gov. Philip Murphy spoke with The New York Times about the state’s tweets, saying, “New Jersey is all about attitude, edginess, pride, diversity. We speak our mind. We don’t hold back, we don’t shy away.”

The Sopranos has remained a cult classic since its final season in 2007. In late February, the restaurant booth from Tony’s final scene in the show was auctioned off on eBay, selling for $82,600 after initially opening with a bid of $3,000.

HBOTV ShowsApril FoolsThe SopranosNew JerseyJames Gandolfini

