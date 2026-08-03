In January 1999, the landscape of television was forever changed. HBO premiered a new series, The Sopranos, which was pitched to the world as “so a gangster walks into a therapist’s office.” What the series ended up being in its six seasons is a crash course in what the next two decades of television could be. Mixing humor, violence, and an eye for high art, The Sopranos is the bullet-ridden Bible to series like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, and anything else flying under the “Peak TV” umbrella.

One of the biggest parts of the series was its dynamic roster, including the memorable James Gandolfini. Although calling a character “Big Pussy” may have felt like a funny thing to have uttered during your New Jersey mob show, Vincent Pastore’s work as Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero, particularly in Season 2, was definitive to the series. Weaving an entire season around the question of if your homie is a rat, and then having to handle that situation, is one of the darkest moments of the series…and it had four more seasons before its end.

With the recent news of Pastore’s passing at the age of 80, many are naturally reflecting on the series that made him a legend. Mourn the legend by remembering what put him and many in that cast among the greats. These are the best moments in The Sopranos, ranked.

[Ed. Note: Spoiler alert for any of you who have played yourselves by not being up on The Sopranos.]