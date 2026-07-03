Michael Gandolfini

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Pop Culture

Michael Gandolfini Reflects on Stepping Into the Iconic Role of Tony Soprano on 'Fallon'

In 'The Many Saints of Newark,' out tomorrow, Michael Gandolfini plays a younger version of Tony Soprano, the character made a household name by his dad.

Trace William Cowen1752 days ago
Michael Gandolfini
Pop Culture

Michael Gandolfini Hadn't Seen 'The Sopranos' Before Auditioning for Prequel Movie

The highly anticipated 'The Sopranos' prequel movie started production earlier this year.

Joe Price2531 days ago

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