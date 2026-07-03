Before catching 'The Many Saints of Newark,' we’re looking back at some of 'The Sopranos' best episodes and key scenes that made the show a powerhouse.Khal
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'Sopranos' Actors Claim HBO Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million to Turn Down 'The Office' Role
'The Sopranos' star Michael Imperioli claims HBO paid James Gandolfini $3 million to not join the cast of 'The Office' after Steve Carell's departure.Jose Martinez
Who says movies, TV, and political scandals can't teach you anything?Jason Serafino
We know what we're talking about.Gus Turner