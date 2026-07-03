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Seth Rogen Has 'No Plans' to Work with James Franco Following Sexual Assault Allegations
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen is Done with James Franco: 'I Haven't Talked to Him in a Long Time'

The longtime comedy partners haven’t spoken in years. Inside the fallout from Franco’s sexual misconduct scandal and why Rogen is drawing a hard line now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo33 days ago
James Franco and Seth Rogen smiling at an event, both wearing suits.
Pop Culture

James Franco Says 'It’s Over' Between Him and Seth Rogen But 'Not for Lack of Trying'

The two were once an inseparable cinematic duo, giving fans 'Pineapple Express' and a "Bound 2" parody.

Trace William Cowen630 days ago
Pop Culture

Danny McBride Weighs In on Possible 'Pineapple Express' Part 2

The writer/comedian shared his honest thoughts on going back to his role in the eagerly awaited sequel.

Joshua Espinoza834 days ago
Fidel Castro's daughter Alina Fernandez speaks during book introduction.
Pop Culture

Fidel Castro's Daughter Endorses James Franco Being Cast to Portray Her Father in Upcoming Movie

Fidel Castro's daughter Alina Fernandez defends the casting of James Franco to play the Cuban revolutionary in the recently-announced film 'Alina of Cuba.'

Jose Martinez1440 days ago
John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere
Pop Culture

John Leguizamo Blasts James Franco’s Casting as Fidel Castro: ‘He Ain’t Latino!'

Franco has been tapped to play the Cuban revolutionary in 'Alina of Cuba,' a Miguel Bardem-directed film based on the life of Castro's daughter Alina Fernandez.

Joshua Espinoza1442 days ago
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James Franco and Seth Rogen in happier times
Pop Culture

James Franco on Seth Rogen Saying He Had No Plans to Work With Him After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

In a new interview, the actor—who's been out of the spotlight for a couple years now—addressed Rogen's comments earlier this year about working together.

Trace William Cowen1668 days ago
Zola movie
Pop Culture

A24's 'Zola' Movie: The Real Story Behind The Viral Twitter Thread's Journey to the Big Screen

A look inside A24's ‘Zola’ movie &amp; how the hilarious Twitter thread about two strippers’ chaotic trip to Florida became one of the most anticipated films.

Karla Rodriguez1836 days ago
james franco
Pop Culture

James Franco to Pay $2.2 Million Settlement in Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Franco is accused of pressuring his acting school students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal into performing sexual acts in front of a camera.

Joshua Espinoza1843 days ago
seth-franco
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Doesn't Plan on Working with James Franco Ever Again

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Seth Rogen reveals that he no longer intends to work with James Franco amid sexual misconduct allegations.

tara mahadevan1895 days ago
charlyne-yi
Pop Culture

Charlyne Yi Left 'The Disaster Artist' Due to James Franco Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Charlyne Yi said she left James Franco's 2017 movie 'The Disaster Artist' over allegations of sexual misconduct, citing Seth Rogen as Franco's enabler.

tara mahadevan1925 days ago
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James Franco is seen filming 'The Deuce'
Pop Culture

Settlement Reached in James Franco Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Alongside Franco, the actor’s production company Rabbit Bandini and his partners including Vince Jolivette and Jay Davis were named as defendants.

Xavier Hamilton1972 days ago
james franco seth rogen
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Reveals Why Sony Turned Down 'Pineapple Express 2'

While 2008's action-comedy 'Pineapple Express' was a modest hit at the box office and a critical success, Seth Rogen says Sony turned down a sequel.

Joe Price2174 days ago
Dave Franco attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Will Play Vanilla Ice in Biopic, Likens Film to James Franco's 'Disaster Artist'

Dave Franco discusses playing Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic and compared the film to his brother James' portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in 'The Disaster Artist.'

Jose Martinez2186 days ago
James Franco
Pop Culture

James Franco Says Sexual Misconduct Accusers Jumped on #MeToo Bandwagon

James Franco responds to a lawsuit filed against him by former students of his acting school.

Gavin Evans2328 days ago

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