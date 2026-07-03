James Franco Shares Video of Alleged 'Alien,' Convincing No One: What the Hell Is Going on?
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The actor, notably, has dabbled in performance art in the past.Trace William Cowen
These brands are rewriting streetwear’s rulebook with a grungy attitude.Shinnie Park
Whether you're lighting up or just vibing on the couch, these 4/20-friendly films—ranging from hilarious stoner comedies to brain-melting cult classics—are perfect for celebrating the high holiday.Brent Eickhoff
In honor of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, we’re ranking every Spider-Man Villain in movie history, including Venom, The Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and more.Jordan Rose