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'Idiots' Trailer Starring Dave Franco and O'Shea Jackson Jr. Drops
Pop Culture

‘Idiots’ Trailer Shows Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in a Job That Spirals Out of Control

Dave Franco and O’Shea Jackson Jr. take a rich kid to rehab, and the red-band chaos that follows sends the trip completely off the rails.

Bernadette Giacomazzo87 days ago
(L-R) Dave Franco and Luigi Mangione.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco 'Open' to Playing Luigi Mangione — With One Condition

After Luigi was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson, people linked him to the actor based on their striking resemblance.

Jose Martinez345 days ago
Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on July 28, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Drinks Alison Brie's Sweat-Soaked Towel in Bizarre Video

A new viral video shows Dave Franco and Alison Brie continuing to shock fans amid the release of their new horror film, 'Together.'

Sarah Vincent351 days ago
Dave Franco wearing a blazer and gray T-shirt at a SiriusXM event.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says After ‘Superbad,’ He Quickly Booked More Work So He Wasn't Just 'Piss Boy'

Franco said that even though he only had a few lines, people still recognized him on the street.

tara mahadevan352 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Actors Dave Franco (L) and Zac Efron accept Best On-Screen Duo for 'Neighbors' onstage during The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says Zac Efron Had a 'Dislocated Thumb' After Crotch-Grab 'Neighbors' Scene

The actor said Efron struck his groin cup at the "wrong angle" in the memorable scene.

Jaelani Turner-Williams353 days ago
Dave Franco and Alison Brie visit Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on July 28, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Alison Brie Spent 10 Hours 'Connected' to Husband Dave Franco for New Movie

The spouses had to go to the bathroom together while wearing a prosthetic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams353 days ago
Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the photocall at the 71st Taormina Film Festival on June 11, 2025 in Taormina, Italy.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco and Alison Brie Nearly Kiss While Sharing Fries in Wendy’s

Dave Franco and Alison Brie nearly kiss while awkwardly sharing some fries in a Wendy's.

Brad Appleton366 days ago
TAORMINA, ITALY - JUNE 11: Dave Franco and Alison Brie attend the photocall at the 71st Taormina Film Festival on June 11, 2025 in Taormina, Italy/Instagram
Pop Culture

Justin and Hailey Bieber Featured in Ad for Allison Brie and Dave Franco’s Horror Movie ‘Together'

An Instagram post promoting the movie shows the Biebers sharing a romantic moment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams367 days ago
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says He’s Been Inundated With Texts About Luigi Mangione Comparisons

Franco hasn’t received any offers to play the alleged UnitedHealthcareCEO shooter yet.

Trey Alston538 days ago
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Dave Franco at the THR Studio at Park City x Heineken held at the Pendry Park City on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah/Luigi Mangione appears for his arraignment at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says He Received 'Texts' About Luigi Mangione Comparisons

Franco said that "anyone" with his number has contacted him about Mangione.

Jaelani Turner-Williams539 days ago
Two men side by side. The left man wears a black beanie and jacket, while the right man is smiling in a suit and tie.
Pop Culture

People Fancast Dave Franco as UnitedHealthcare Assassin in Hypothetical Ryan Murphy Series

Police arrested a man named Luigi Mangione in connection with Brian Thompson's assassination.

tara mahadevan586 days ago
Alison Brie attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Somebody I Used To Know"
Pop Culture

Alison Brie Explains Why She Loves Streaking: 'It's Just One of My Favorite Things'

Alison Brie revealed she loves streaking ahead of the arrival of her new movie 'Somebody I Used to Know​​​​​​​,' which features a scene where she streaks.

Joe Price1262 days ago
Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Dave Franco Hunt Vampires in Netflix's 'Day Shift' Trailer

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for 'Day Shift,' an action-comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg as modern day vampire hunters.

Joe Price1468 days ago
mgk
Music

Machine Gun Kelly on Why He Thinks Eminem Beef Affected Public's Perception of 'Hotel Diablo'

MGK's latest, the Travis Barker-backed pop-punk project 'Tickets to My Downfall,' opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen2055 days ago
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Dave Franco attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Will Play Vanilla Ice in Biopic, Likens Film to James Franco's 'Disaster Artist'

Dave Franco discusses playing Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic and compared the film to his brother James' portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in 'The Disaster Artist.'

Jose Martinez2187 days ago

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