Jamie Foxx Says He Specifically Wanted to Star Alongside Dave Franco in Netflix's ‘Day Shift’ and It Paid Off
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Complex caught up with Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco to chat about their new vampire movie 'Day Shift,' working together, and if there is a sequel in store.Karla Rodriguez
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.Alyson Lewis
With 'The Disaster Artist' James Franco and Dave Franco recreate the worst movie ever made, Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero's cult favorite 'The Room.'Rick Mele
Complex AU presents some of the best tracks from Australia & NZ in the first half of October 2017.Dan Pardalis