Danny McBride Weighs in on a Possible 'Pineapple Express' Part 2

Danny McBride says he’s fully on board with the long-awaited Pineapple Express sequel… if it ever gets the green light.

The writer/comedian addressed the subject during a recent installment of GQ’s Most Iconic Characters series, in which he reflected on his most memorable on-screen roles. Around the 13:37 minute mark, McBride spoke about his portrayal of Red, the drug-supplying tritagonist of the buddy stoner action-comedy. The actor described the experience as a “blast” and said he wouldn’t hesitate to reprise his role if he got the call for Part 2.

“I would go back into that in a heartbeat but I don’t know,” he said, “feels like maybe the time has passed. We’ll see.”

Pineapple Express hit theaters in 2008 and has since become a cult classic. The film centers on a trio of oddball friends who go on the lam after witnessing a drug lord commit murder. They embark on a weed-fueled, action-packed odyssey of wild fight scenes, ridiculous car chases, and self-discovery, which ultimately tightened their bond.

James Franco and Seth Rogen lead the David Gordon Green-directed film as pot dealer Saul Silver and his customer-turned-BFF, Dale Denton. Rogen wrote the screenplay alongside his childhood/frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg.

“Seth sat a lot with me during that time and we would just chat and talk about life. It was a lot of fun… ” McBride told GQ before recalling the film’s legendary brawl scene. “We were going for it and so everyone got injured. I think Seth broke his hand or his finger or something. Franco had split his forehead open; that’s why he has that bandana for most of the movie — sweatband — is because he had actually split his forehead open and he had a big scar there.