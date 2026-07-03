Jalen Ramsey

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Rainey Ovalle wearing a black cap and glasses next to an NFL logo painted on grass.
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Rainey Ovalle Teases Sequel to Viral “Jalen Invasion” Highlighting NFL Players With the Same Name

Ovalle thinks the NFL has a "Jalen Invasion" problem like the NBA.

Mark Elibert117 days ago
NFL Star Jalen Ramsey Calls Coach Mike Tomlin Firing Chants 'Comical'
Sports

NFL Star Jalen Ramsey Calls Coach Mike Tomlin Firing Chants 'Comical'

Jalen Ramsey addressed the ‘Fire Mike Tomlin’ chants after Pittsburgh’s recent loss, offering a blunt response ahead of Monday Night Football.

Bernadette Giacomazzo213 days ago
NBA star LeBron James attends a Nike event during his 2025 China Tour on September 4, 2025 in Shanghai, China.
Sports

LeBron James Responds to Lying Allegations: 'Every Time I Say Something, Everyone Think It's a Lie'

James insisted that his prediction of Kobe Bryant scoring 81 points was true.

Jaelani Turner-Williams302 days ago
LeBron James attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Starting 5" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Sports

LeBron James Says 'Everybody On the Internet' Thinks He Lies

The Los Angeles Lakers star made the hilariously true statement after a reporter asked what he saw in Dalton Knecht.

Jaelani Turner-Williams603 days ago
ramsey tate fight
Sports

Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey Get Into Brawl After Giants Lose to Rams

The drama between Jalen Ramsey of the Rams and Golden Tate of the Giants turned physical on Sunday when the pair got into a fight that turned into a brawl.

Abel Shifferaw2112 days ago
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marcus peters jalen ramsey
Sports

Ravens' Marcus Peters Goes After Jalen Ramsey Following 'MNF' Game

Peters was recently traded from the Los Angeles Rams.

Abel Shifferaw2425 days ago
Golden Tate looks on during a preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Sports

Golden Tate on Jalen Ramsey Moving on From His Pregnant Sister: 'He Gonna Have to See Me'

Breanna Tate, sister of Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, was pregnant with Ramsey's second child when he allegedly left.

Jose Martinez2458 days ago
jalen ramsey trade
Sports

Jaguars Reportedly Trade Jalen Ramsey to L.A. Rams

Adam Schefter reports the Jacksonville Jaguars traded the cornerback for two first-round picks in 2020 and 2021.

Joshua Espinoza2467 days ago
Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks onto the field
Sports

Jaguars Won't Trade Jalen Ramsey Despite Several Offers

Nothing can entice Jacksonville into trading Ramsey—even if the offer included "five first-round picks."

Xavier Hamilton2476 days ago
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sports

Jalen Ramsey on Reasoning Behind His Trade Request: 'Some Disrespectful Things Were Said'

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent," Ramsey said.

Jose Martinez2492 days ago
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Jalen Ramsey smiles during the game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Admits to Sending DMs to His Opponents' Girlfriends Before Games in College

That all changed once he made it to the NFL for obvious reasons.

Jose Martinez2535 days ago
Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Reminds Jags He Wants More Money by Pulling Up to Training Camp in a Brink’s Truck

Jalen Ramsey has been everything but quiet when it comes to his contract.

Xavier Hamilton2550 days ago
jalen ramsey
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Offers Cold Take on Head Coach Doug Marrone's Future

A pithy response from Ramsey has fans speculating.

Alex Galbraith2769 days ago
Jalen Ramsey
Sports

Jalen Ramsey Brutally Dragged for Flopping in Blowout to Titans

Jalen Ramsey and the Jags have had a really tough 2018 season, which was personified by this play from Thursday night's blowout loss.

countcenci2779 days ago
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jalen ramsey
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Jalen Ramsey Gloriously Trolled Colts QB Andrew Luck

That man has a family, Jalen.

Alex Galbraith2784 days ago

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