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From the New England Patriots to the Dallas Cowboys, here are five NFL teams that should trade for star defensive back Jalen Ramsey.Zach Frydenlund
Beefs in the world of sports have increased in pettiness. 2018 was arguably juicier with some of the biggest names mixing it up IRL and on social media.Aaron C. Mansfield
Today’s NFL might not have as many great trash talkers as it did in the days of T.O., Michael Irvin, and Steve Smith Sr., but there are plenty of solid ones still around. Here are the 10 best.Chris Gaine
From Laremy Tunsil to Jared Goff, these are 10 of the most promising players in this year's NFL draft.Gavin Evans